Girlpool’s Cleo Tucker, left, and Harmony Tividad will play Oct. 27 at The Burl. Photo provided

Stage & Dance

The week to come: PumpkinMania, Girlpool, ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

October 18, 2017 2:27 PM

Oct. 24

PumpkinMania

6-8 p.m. Transylvania University Old Morrison Administration Building, 251 W. Third St. Trick-or-treating 6-7 p.m. Jack-o’-lantern lighting 7 p.m. Food vendors, music. Pumpkins will be lit nightly through Oct. 31. Free. Transy.edu.

Oct. 26-29

UK Theatre: ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Guignol Theater, 465 Rose St. $15-$20. 859-257-4929. Scfatickets.com.

Oct. 27

PRHBTN Opening and After Party

6 p.m.-midnight. Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. $5. Lexingtonartleague.com.

Oct. 27

Joe Hill signing ‘Strange Weather’

7 p.m. Joseph-Beth Booksellers, The Mall at Lexington Green. Josephbeth.com.

Oct. 27

Girlpool, Palm, Lala Lala

9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. Presented by WRFL. Theburlky.com. $10.

