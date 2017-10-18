The week to come: PumpkinMania, Girlpool, ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Oct. 24
PumpkinMania
6-8 p.m. Transylvania University Old Morrison Administration Building, 251 W. Third St. Trick-or-treating 6-7 p.m. Jack-o’-lantern lighting 7 p.m. Food vendors, music. Pumpkins will be lit nightly through Oct. 31. Free. Transy.edu.
Oct. 26-29
UK Theatre: ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
Guignol Theater, 465 Rose St. $15-$20. 859-257-4929. Scfatickets.com.
Oct. 27
PRHBTN Opening and After Party
6 p.m.-midnight. Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. $5. Lexingtonartleague.com.
Oct. 27
Joe Hill signing ‘Strange Weather’
7 p.m. Joseph-Beth Booksellers, The Mall at Lexington Green. Josephbeth.com.
Oct. 27
Girlpool, Palm, Lala Lala
9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. Presented by WRFL. Theburlky.com. $10.
