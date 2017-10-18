Angelica South and Casey Myrick dance the lead roles of Maria and Tony in the Lexington Ballet’s “West Side and Other Stories.”
Angelica South and Casey Myrick dance the lead roles of Maria and Tony in the Lexington Ballet’s “West Side and Other Stories.” Bill French
Angelica South and Casey Myrick dance the lead roles of Maria and Tony in the Lexington Ballet’s “West Side and Other Stories.” Bill French

Stage & Dance

6 things to do this weekend in the Bluegrass

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

October 18, 2017 4:13 PM

The Lexington Ballet: ‘West Side and Other Stories’

The Lexington Ballet first performed to the score of “West Side Story” at the 2010 World Equestrian Games. This weekend Tony, Maria, the Jets, and the Sharks are back with all new choreography. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Tickets are $20 to $46. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.

Woolly Worm Festival

Fall festival season wraps up with a weekend devoted to the fuzzy caterpillar whose brown and black stripes are said to predict winter weather. Beattyville in Lee County celebrates Friday through Sunday with woolly worm races, a parade, food, and live music. Heartofthekentuckyriver.com/woollywormfestival.

Sleepy Hollow 2
The Headless Horseman appears in the Lexington Children Theatre’s production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
Sally Horowitz

‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’

Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman come alive in the Lexington Children’s Theatre production of the classic story by Washington Irving. Performances are 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 29; 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the LCT Main Stage, 418 West Short Street. Tickets are $19 for adults, $16 for children. 859-254-4546. Lctonstage.org.

Makenna Foundation: Art of Making Miracles

An evening of gourmet food, dancing, music by Encore of Lexington, and a silent auction, benefits the Kentucky Children’s Hospital. The event is 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the R.J. Corman Hangar, 101 R.J. Corman Dr., Nicholasville. Tickets are $75. 859-422-2010. Artofmakingmiracles.com.

Spooky Treasure Hunt and Petting Zoo

Trick-or-treating meets art at this kid-friendly affair, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Headley-Whitney Museum of Art, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. The day includes a petting zoo, a costume contest, art activities, and a hunt for spooky treasure. Admission is $10 per child in advance, $15 at the door. 859-255-6653. Headley-whitney.org.

et_the_extra-terrestrial_1
Henry Thomas stars in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.”
Universal Pictures

Freaky Friday Flicks: ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’

E.T. phones home at Moondance Amphitheater on Friday with an outdoor screening of Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film. Preshow activities are 6 p.m., the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2, free for ages 12 and younger. Lexingtonky.gov/freaky-friday-flicks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Children's Theatre director producing play for adults

    Lexington Children's Theatre producing director Larry Snipes has taken a new turn with directing AthenWest Theatre Company's production of Our Town, a play geared for an adult audience at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center.

Children's Theatre director producing play for adults

Children's Theatre director producing play for adults 1:37

Children's Theatre director producing play for adults
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee 1:34

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Laura Bell Bundy receives key to the city 1:22

Laura Bell Bundy receives key to the city

View More Video