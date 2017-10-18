6 things to do this weekend in the Bluegrass

The Lexington Ballet: ‘West Side and Other Stories’
The Lexington Ballet first performed to the score of “West Side Story” at the 2010 World Equestrian Games. This weekend Tony, Maria, the Jets, and the Sharks are back with all new choreography. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Tickets are $20 to $46. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
Woolly Worm Festival
Fall festival season wraps up with a weekend devoted to the fuzzy caterpillar whose brown and black stripes are said to predict winter weather. Beattyville in Lee County celebrates Friday through Sunday with woolly worm races, a parade, food, and live music. Heartofthekentuckyriver.com/woollywormfestival.
‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’
Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman come alive in the Lexington Children’s Theatre production of the classic story by Washington Irving. Performances are 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 29; 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the LCT Main Stage, 418 West Short Street. Tickets are $19 for adults, $16 for children. 859-254-4546. Lctonstage.org.
Makenna Foundation: Art of Making Miracles
An evening of gourmet food, dancing, music by Encore of Lexington, and a silent auction, benefits the Kentucky Children’s Hospital. The event is 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the R.J. Corman Hangar, 101 R.J. Corman Dr., Nicholasville. Tickets are $75. 859-422-2010. Artofmakingmiracles.com.
Spooky Treasure Hunt and Petting Zoo
Trick-or-treating meets art at this kid-friendly affair, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Headley-Whitney Museum of Art, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. The day includes a petting zoo, a costume contest, art activities, and a hunt for spooky treasure. Admission is $10 per child in advance, $15 at the door. 859-255-6653. Headley-whitney.org.
Freaky Friday Flicks: ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’
E.T. phones home at Moondance Amphitheater on Friday with an outdoor screening of Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film. Preshow activities are 6 p.m., the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2, free for ages 12 and younger. Lexingtonky.gov/freaky-friday-flicks.
