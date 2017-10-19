Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Aly-An, 10
Avery Crabtree, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
DJ Crowe, 7-10
Chris Weiss, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Straight Whiskey, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder & Friends, 8-midnight
Hi 5, 3-7
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
James Ryan Band, 10-2
Tymeless, 9-1
Bogart’s at The Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
Bent Penny Band, 9-1
Bent Penny Band, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Ben Lacy, 6-9
Adam Fister, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Terrified Riders, Darrin Hacquard, 9
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Be Square, 6-9
Champions Sports Bar & Grill
1025 Amberley Way,
Richmond
Five Below Band, 9
Five Below Band, 9
Cheapside Bar and Grill
131 Cheapside
Greener Time, 10-1
Keith Hubbard Trio, 10-1
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Josh Butcher, 10-2
Maggie Lander, 10-2
Cosmic Charlie’s
723 National Ave.
Flora Burn, Ben Lacy, $8
Humming House,
Becca Mancari, 9, $10-$12
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30
Tom Senff, 6:30-10:30
Hall’s on the River
1225 Athens Boonesboro Rd., Winchester
Silver Creek Band, 7-10
Silver Creek Band, 7-10
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30;
Jake Ellis, 10:30
Greg Austin, 8:30;
Grayson Jenkins, 10:30
J. Render’s Southern
Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Chris Weiss, 7-10
Ben Lacy, Corey Cross, 7-10
Julep Cup
111 Woodland Ave.
J Poole, 7-9
J Poole, 7-9
Lakeside Unplugged
161 Lexington Green Circle
Take Two, AcoUstiKats, 6-8
Nick Rose, 6-9
Lynagh’s Burgers and Beer
384 Woodland Avenue
The Throwbacks, 7
Eric Cummins, 9
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
LexVegas, 10-2
LexVegas, 10-2
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd.,
Nicholasville
Troy Burton, 9-1, $5
Jukebox Roulette, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
The Fever, 9
The Fever, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Kenny Owens &
Group Therapy, 9:30, $5
Boogie G & The Titanics, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Cheap Whiskey, 9:30-1:30
Twenty Years Gone,
Past the Point, 9:30-1:30
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Matt Simpson, 8
Bruce Lewis, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Glory Daze, 8
Kudzu Killers, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
The Ark Band, Devon Gilfillian, 8, $10
Danny Dean & The Home Wreckers, Keith Jones & The Makeshifts, People Planet, 8, $5
Home Grown Head Band, 8, $5
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Triple Crown, 6
To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
