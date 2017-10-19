Humming House performs at Cosmic Charlie’s in Lexington on Saturday.
Humming House performs at Cosmic Charlie’s in Lexington on Saturday. Photo provided
Humming House performs at Cosmic Charlie’s in Lexington on Saturday. Photo provided

Stage & Dance

Who’s playing where this weekend

October 19, 2017 8:43 AM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Aly-An, 10

Avery Crabtree, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

DJ Crowe, 7-10

Chris Weiss, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Straight Whiskey, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder & Friends, 8-midnight

Hi 5, 3-7

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

James Ryan Band, 10-2

Tymeless, 9-1

Bogart’s at The Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Bent Penny Band, 9-1

Bent Penny Band, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Ben Lacy, 6-9

Adam Fister, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Terrified Riders, Darrin Hacquard, 9

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Be Square, 6-9

Champions Sports Bar & Grill

1025 Amberley Way,

Richmond

Five Below Band, 9

Five Below Band, 9

Cheapside Bar and Grill

131 Cheapside

Greener Time, 10-1

Keith Hubbard Trio, 10-1

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Josh Butcher, 10-2

Maggie Lander, 10-2

Cosmic Charlie’s

723 National Ave.

Flora Burn, Ben Lacy, $8

Humming House,

Becca Mancari, 9, $10-$12

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Tom Senff, 6:30-10:30

Hall’s on the River

1225 Athens Boonesboro Rd., Winchester

Silver Creek Band, 7-10

Silver Creek Band, 7-10

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30;

Jake Ellis, 10:30

Greg Austin, 8:30;

Grayson Jenkins, 10:30

J. Render’s Southern

Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Chris Weiss, 7-10

Ben Lacy, Corey Cross, 7-10

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

J Poole, 7-9

J Poole, 7-9

Lakeside Unplugged

161 Lexington Green Circle

Take Two, AcoUstiKats, 6-8

Nick Rose, 6-9

Lynagh’s Burgers and Beer

384 Woodland Avenue

The Throwbacks, 7

Eric Cummins, 9

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

LexVegas, 10-2

LexVegas, 10-2

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd.,

Nicholasville

Troy Burton, 9-1, $5

Jukebox Roulette, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

The Fever, 9

The Fever, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Kenny Owens &

Group Therapy, 9:30, $5

Boogie G & The Titanics, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Cheap Whiskey, 9:30-1:30

Twenty Years Gone,

Past the Point, 9:30-1:30

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Matt Simpson, 8

Bruce Lewis, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Glory Daze, 8

Kudzu Killers, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

The Ark Band, Devon Gilfillian, 8, $10

Danny Dean & The Home Wreckers, Keith Jones & The Makeshifts, People Planet, 8, $5

Home Grown Head Band, 8, $5

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Triple Crown, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Children's Theatre director producing play for adults

    Lexington Children's Theatre producing director Larry Snipes has taken a new turn with directing AthenWest Theatre Company's production of Our Town, a play geared for an adult audience at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center.

Children's Theatre director producing play for adults

Children's Theatre director producing play for adults 1:37

Children's Theatre director producing play for adults
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee 1:34

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Laura Bell Bundy receives key to the city 1:22

Laura Bell Bundy receives key to the city

View More Video