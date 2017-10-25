Thousands turned out to catch Lexington’s annual Halloween parade along Main Street and to watch dancers re-enact Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video in 2016. This year’s “Thriller” parade is Sunday.
Thousands turned out to catch Lexington’s annual Halloween parade along Main Street and to watch dancers re-enact Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video in 2016. This year’s “Thriller” parade is Sunday. Rob Bolson

Stage & Dance

6 things to do this weekend in the Bluegrass

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

October 25, 2017 4:46 PM

‘Thriller’

The popular zombie parade and party is Sunday in downtown Lexington. The Wicked Wonders Art Market is from 2 to 8 p.m. at Cheapside Park. The Halloween variety show starts at 6:30 p.m. at Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza. The Halloween Parade begins at 8 p.m. And at 8:30 p.m., a crowd of ghouls will get their groove on down Main Street to the music of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Rain date Oct. 30. Lexingtonky.gov/thriller.

KBT-UD17-302-2
Kentucky Ballet Theatre opens its 20th season this weekend.
Joe Lyman

‘Ballet Up Close and Personal’

Kentucky Ballet Theatre opens its 20th anniversary season with a repertory concert featuring new classical and contemporary works. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 East Main Street. A pre-show features the new theater academy’s pre-professional division performing “Jardin Anime.” Tickets are $20 to $28. 859-425-2550. Kyballet.com.

PRHBTN Fourth Friday and After Party

The celebration of street art continues from 6 to midnight Friday at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. The evening includes food and bar by Sweet LiLu’s and a beer tent by West Sixth Brewing. DJs Lee J Bryant, Prof, Crayns and Hammuh will provide the music. Admission is $5. Lexingtonartleauge.org.

IMG-7005
Caitlyn Leonard, Kristina Ives, Sharon Sikorski and Walter Eng perform in the world premiere production of Leyla Nazli’s “Mare Rider” in Danville.
Rachel Beckman

‘Mare Rider’

Nightmares are real in this play, by Turkish writer Leyla Nazli, that makes its American premiere at the Scarlet Cup Theater in Danville. Elka, a Mare Rider spirit, visits a woman about to give birth in a hospital. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Kentucky School for the Deaf Jacobs Hall in Danville. Recommended for ages 17 and older. General admission is $20, $10 for students. 859-319-1204. Scarletcuptheater.org.

girlpool
Girlpool’s Cleo Tucker, left, and Harmony Tividad will perform at The Burl.
Photo provided

Girlpool

Critics and fans praised the Los Angeles’ punk duo’s 2015 debut album, “Before the World Was Big.” This weekend the duo are in Lexington following the release of their sophomore album, “Powerplant.” Show time is at 9 p.m. Friday at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. Palm and Lala Lala will also perform. Presented by WRFL. Tickets are $10. Theburlky.com.

‘The Addams Family’

The creepy and kooky Addams family hosts a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. What could go wrong? Presented with a New York cast at Jenny Wiley Theatre in Pikeville. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $13 and $18. Jwtheatre.com.

IMG-3372
A New York cast performs “The Addams Family” at Jenny Wiley Theatre in Pikeville.
Photo provided

