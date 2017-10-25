Erick Basto, 5, waited for his performance with the Casa de la Cultura Hispana at the Day of the Dead Festival in 2016.
Stage & Dance

Coming up this week: Trick-or-Treat, Day of the Dead, John Grisham

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

October 25, 2017 04:47 PM

Oct. 31

Trick or Treat

6-8 p.m. in Lexington and surrounding counties.

Nov. 1

Day of the Dead Festival

5-9 p.m. Living Arts and Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., and the Old Episcopal Burying Ground, 259 E. Third St. $2. LASClex.org.

Nov. 1

John Grisham and Sue Grafton

7 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. $32, includes signed copy of Grisham’s new book, “The Rooster Bar.” Josephbeth.com.

Nov. 3-5

The Bluegrass Opera: ‘Daisy’s Duffel Bag’

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. $10-$15. Bluegrassopera.org.

Nov. 4

Carnegie Classics: Adventures with Alice

7-11 p.m. Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, 251 W. Second St. $25 advance, $30 at the door. Carnegiecenterlex.org.

