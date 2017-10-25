Coming up this week: Trick-or-Treat, Day of the Dead, John Grisham

Oct. 31
Trick or Treat
6-8 p.m. in Lexington and surrounding counties.
Nov. 1
Never miss a local story.
Day of the Dead Festival
5-9 p.m. Living Arts and Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., and the Old Episcopal Burying Ground, 259 E. Third St. $2. LASClex.org.
Nov. 1
John Grisham and Sue Grafton
7 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. $32, includes signed copy of Grisham’s new book, “The Rooster Bar.” Josephbeth.com.
Nov. 3-5
The Bluegrass Opera: ‘Daisy’s Duffel Bag’
Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. $10-$15. Bluegrassopera.org.
Nov. 4
Carnegie Classics: Adventures with Alice
7-11 p.m. Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, 251 W. Second St. $25 advance, $30 at the door. Carnegiecenterlex.org.
Comments