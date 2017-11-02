Comedian Etta May headlines at Comedy Off Broadway.
Comedian Etta May headlines at Comedy Off Broadway. Mark Cornelison
Comedian Etta May headlines at Comedy Off Broadway. Mark Cornelison

Stage & Dance

Six things to do in Lexington this weekend

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

November 02, 2017 8:12 AM

Fall Iron Pour

The University Kentucky School for Art and Visual Studies hosts its annual demonstration of the metal-casting process from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the UK Metal Arts Building.

Visitors can purchase a scratch block and leave with their own piece of art. Iron Pour molds start at $40; proceeds benefit the SCRAP Student Sculpture Club. Bit.ly/2z4z1KZ.

The Bluegrass Opera: ‘Daisy’s Duffel Bag’

The Blue Grass Opera opens its season with the premiere of the one-act musical by Lorne Dechtenberg. The family-friendly story follows 16-year-old Carly as she discovers her friend’s mysterious past.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 East Main Street. Tickets are $10 to $15. Bluegrassopera.org.

Guns N’ Roses

The band stops in Louisville at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the KFC Yum Center. Kfcyumcenter.com. Tickets are $60.50 to $219.

Carnegie Classics: ‘Adventures with Alice’

Follow Alice down the rabbit hole for an evening of live music, a fantastic tea party and an open bar. It’s from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, 251 West Second Street. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. For ages 18 and older. Carnegiecenterlex.org.

Etta May

The queen of southern sass headlines at Comedy Off Broadway at the Mall at Lexington Green. Show times are 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $19 to $22. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.

Bluegrass Youth Ballet: ‘Dia de los Muertos’

Estelita’s family in Mexico prepares to celebrate el Dia de los Muertos when a sudden death shows them to celebrate life. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Tickets are $17-$20. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Little Shop of Horrors is this freshman's first college play lead role

    After graduating from Trinity High School in Louisville, UK freshman Evan Pride lands lead actor role in his first college play, Little Shop of Horrors, performing this Thursday through Saturday at the Guignol Theatre in the UK Fine Arts building on Rose street.

Little Shop of Horrors is this freshman's first college play lead role

Little Shop of Horrors is this freshman's first college play lead role 2:01

Little Shop of Horrors is this freshman's first college play lead role
How do you control 'Little Shop of Horrors' Audrey II Puppets? 2:01

How do you control 'Little Shop of Horrors' Audrey II Puppets?
Children's Theatre director producing play for adults 1:37

Children's Theatre director producing play for adults

View More Video