Six things to do in Lexington this weekend

Fall Iron Pour
The University Kentucky School for Art and Visual Studies hosts its annual demonstration of the metal-casting process from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the UK Metal Arts Building.
Visitors can purchase a scratch block and leave with their own piece of art. Iron Pour molds start at $40; proceeds benefit the SCRAP Student Sculpture Club. Bit.ly/2z4z1KZ.
The Bluegrass Opera: ‘Daisy’s Duffel Bag’
The Blue Grass Opera opens its season with the premiere of the one-act musical by Lorne Dechtenberg. The family-friendly story follows 16-year-old Carly as she discovers her friend’s mysterious past.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 East Main Street. Tickets are $10 to $15. Bluegrassopera.org.
Guns N’ Roses
The band stops in Louisville at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the KFC Yum Center. Kfcyumcenter.com. Tickets are $60.50 to $219.
Carnegie Classics: ‘Adventures with Alice’
Follow Alice down the rabbit hole for an evening of live music, a fantastic tea party and an open bar. It’s from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, 251 West Second Street. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. For ages 18 and older. Carnegiecenterlex.org.
Etta May
The queen of southern sass headlines at Comedy Off Broadway at the Mall at Lexington Green. Show times are 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $19 to $22. 859-271-5653. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Bluegrass Youth Ballet: ‘Dia de los Muertos’
Estelita’s family in Mexico prepares to celebrate el Dia de los Muertos when a sudden death shows them to celebrate life. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Tickets are $17-$20. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
