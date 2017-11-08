Coming up this week: Alton Brown, Southern Lights Stroll, ‘The Sound of Music’

Nov. 16
Alton Brown: Eat Your Science
7 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond. $35-$125. EKUcenter.com.
Southern Lights Stroll
6:30 p.m. Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pk. $10-$30. Kyhorsepark.com.
Caleb Klauder
8 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. $15. Cosmic-charlies.com.
Nov. 16-Dec. 3
Studio Players: ‘The Game’s Afoot’
The Carriage House Theatre, 154 W. Bell Ct. $21, $11 students. 859-257-4929. Studioplayers.org.
Nov. 17-19
Broadway Live: ‘The Sound of Music’
Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. $30-$150. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
