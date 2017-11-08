Food show host and author Alton Brown visits Richmond.
Food show host and author Alton Brown visits Richmond. Photo provided
Food show host and author Alton Brown visits Richmond. Photo provided

Stage & Dance

Coming up this week: Alton Brown, Southern Lights Stroll, ‘The Sound of Music’

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

November 08, 2017 4:28 PM

Nov. 16

Alton Brown: Eat Your Science

7 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond. $35-$125. EKUcenter.com.

Southern Lights Stroll

6:30 p.m. Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pk. $10-$30. Kyhorsepark.com.

Caleb Klauder

8 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. $15. Cosmic-charlies.com.

Nov. 16-Dec. 3

Studio Players: ‘The Game’s Afoot’

The Carriage House Theatre, 154 W. Bell Ct. $21, $11 students. 859-257-4929. Studioplayers.org.

Nov. 17-19

Broadway Live: ‘The Sound of Music’

Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. $30-$150. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Little Shop of Horrors is this freshman's first college play lead role

    After graduating from Trinity High School in Louisville, UK freshman Evan Pride lands lead actor role in his first college play, Little Shop of Horrors, performing this Thursday through Saturday at the Guignol Theatre in the UK Fine Arts building on Rose street.

Little Shop of Horrors is this freshman's first college play lead role

Little Shop of Horrors is this freshman's first college play lead role 2:01

Little Shop of Horrors is this freshman's first college play lead role
How do you control 'Little Shop of Horrors' Audrey II Puppets? 2:01

How do you control 'Little Shop of Horrors' Audrey II Puppets?
Children's Theatre director producing play for adults 1:37

Children's Theatre director producing play for adults

View More Video