6 things to do in Lexington this weekend

Winter Ice Village
You’ll soon be able to take to the ice in downtown Lexington at the Unified Trust Co. Ice Rink, scheduled to open Saturday at Triangle Park. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. when school is out. The fee for 90 minutes on the ice is $12 and includes skate rental. A closing date has not been set. Triangleparklexington.org.
UK Opera Theatre: ‘Bounce’
The game of basketball is more than getting the ball in a hoop when outside forces like money and fame come into play. Operatic singing meets street rhythms and hip-hop styling in this production from UK Opera Theatre based on the ill-fated flight of Icarus. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at Calvary Baptist Church, 150 East High Street. 859-257-4929. SCFAtickets.com. Tickets are $18 for adults, $9 for students.
Lexington Chamber Orchestra: Mozart Celebration
An all-Mozart program includes symphonies and the Clarinet Concerto in A Major featuring UK professor Scott Wright. Concerts are 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Tates Creek Presbyterian Church, 3900 Rapid Run Drive, and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lyric Theatre, 300 East Third Street. Admission is a $10 to $20 suggested donation. Lexingtonchamberorchestra.com.
R.C. May Photography Lecture Series: Lori Nix and Kathleen Gerber
Photographs of eerie dystopian scenes by Lori Nix are on view at the UK Art Museum through Dec. 3. But these are not images of real-world landscapes. Nix and her partner, Kathleen Gerber, create detailed dioramas of a decaying library, a crumbling Chinese takeout restaurant and other haunting spaces. From 4 to 5 p.m. Friday Nix and Gerber discuss their work at the UK Gatton College of Business and Economics, 550 South Limestone. The event is free. 859-257-5716. Finearts.uky.edu/art-museum.
Veterans Day parade
Lexington honors its military veterans beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday with a service including a performance by the Lexington Singers at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 North Limestone. The parade through downtown Lexington follows at 2 p.m.
Kari Jobe
The Dove Award-winning singer-songwriter performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Quest Community Church, 410 Sporting Court. Cody Carnes opens the show. Tickets are $15.95 to $39.95. Premierproductions.com.
