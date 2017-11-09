Nashville-based band Birdtalker performs at Cosmic Charlie’s this weekend.
Nashville-based band Birdtalker performs at Cosmic Charlie’s this weekend. Photo provided
Stage & Dance

Who’s playing where this weekend

November 09, 2017 10:14 AM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Avery Crabtree, 10

Dillon Carmichael, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Willie Eames, 7-10

Dean Phelps, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Cheap Whiskey, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder & Friends, 7:30-11:30

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Vanguard, 9-1

Ben Lacy, 8-midnight

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Chris Weiss, 6-9

Eric Bolander, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Chris Fallis & Lions of Mercury, 9

Dudley & Steve Gullette, 9

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Herrington & Fields, 10-2

The Fustics, 10-2

Cosmic Charlie’s

723 National Ave.

Majeure, Verstarker, Helicoid, 8, $8

Birdtalker, Sad Penny, 8, $12

Grateful Sunday, 8

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Tom Senff, 6:30-10:30

Jason Yeary, 6:30-10

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Grayson Jenkins, 10-1

Greg Austin, 8:30; Brother Smith, 10:30

J. Render’s Southern

Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Taylor Hughes, 7-10

Josh Wright, 7-10

Lakeside Live Unplugged

161 Lexington Green Circle

Paws & Listen, 6-9

Kites, 6-9

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

LexVegas, 10:30-2:30

LexVegas, 10:30-2:30

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd.,

Nicholasville

Jake Ellis, 9-1, $5

Graveyard Romeos, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

1 Sound Band, 9

1 Sound Band, 9

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Twenty Years Gone, Past the Point, 9:30-1:30

Proud Mary BBQ

9079 Old Richmond Rd.

Five Below Band, 7

Shakespeare and Co.

367 W. Short St.

The Quack, 7-11

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Josh Butcher, 8

Hall Brothers, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Neon Knights, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

The Harmaleighs, 9:30, $5

Folk Soul Revival, 9:30, $10

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

