Who’s playing where this weekend

Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Avery Crabtree, 10
Dillon Carmichael, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Willie Eames, 7-10
Dean Phelps, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Cheap Whiskey, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder & Friends, 7:30-11:30
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Vanguard, 9-1
Ben Lacy, 8-midnight
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Chris Weiss, 6-9
Eric Bolander, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Chris Fallis & Lions of Mercury, 9
Dudley & Steve Gullette, 9
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Herrington & Fields, 10-2
The Fustics, 10-2
Cosmic Charlie’s
723 National Ave.
Majeure, Verstarker, Helicoid, 8, $8
Birdtalker, Sad Penny, 8, $12
Grateful Sunday, 8
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30
Tom Senff, 6:30-10:30
Jason Yeary, 6:30-10
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Grayson Jenkins, 10-1
Greg Austin, 8:30; Brother Smith, 10:30
J. Render’s Southern
Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Taylor Hughes, 7-10
Josh Wright, 7-10
Lakeside Live Unplugged
161 Lexington Green Circle
Paws & Listen, 6-9
Kites, 6-9
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
LexVegas, 10:30-2:30
LexVegas, 10:30-2:30
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd.,
Nicholasville
Jake Ellis, 9-1, $5
Graveyard Romeos, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
1 Sound Band, 9
1 Sound Band, 9
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Twenty Years Gone, Past the Point, 9:30-1:30
Proud Mary BBQ
9079 Old Richmond Rd.
Five Below Band, 7
Shakespeare and Co.
367 W. Short St.
The Quack, 7-11
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Josh Butcher, 8
Hall Brothers, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Neon Knights, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
The Harmaleighs, 9:30, $5
Folk Soul Revival, 9:30, $10
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
