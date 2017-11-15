6 things to do in Lexington

Broadway Live: ‘The Sound of Music’
Singing nuns, adorable kids and memorable songs by Rodgers and Hammerstein have made this musical a favorite for fans of all ages. This weekend, a new national touring production comes to the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 to $150. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
Kentucky Book Fair
More than 180 authors and editors will meet with fans and showcase their latest books 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena. Among the authors will be bell hooks, Wendell Berry, George Ella Lyon, and Guy Mendes. Writers will present in panels and discuss their work. Selections include children’s books, regional cookbooks, wartime histories, and poetry collections. Admission is free. Kyhumanities.org.
Southern Lights
The lights are on at the Kentucky Horse Park with miles of illuminated holiday displays. Take a driving tour 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday through Dec. 31. Tickets are $15 per car of up to seven passengers Monday through Thursday, $25 per car Friday through Sunday. Use the campgrounds entrance at 3785 Campground Road. Kentuckyhorsepark.com.
‘Improbable Baubles: Under the Sea’
More than 1,500 students in 13 schools across Central Kentucky created pieces for the 10th anniversary of the show inspired by the decorative bibelots of George Headley. The exhibit opens with a free reception 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Headley-Whitney Museum of Art, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. Headley-whitney.org.
Reginald Smith Jr.
The UK graduate who won the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions in 2015 is back in Lexington to sing the title role in Felix Mendelssohn’s acclaimed oratorio “Elijah.” Joining him on stage will be the Lexington Singers, a full professional orchestra, and tenor Taylor Comstock, winner at the Kentucky District Met Auditions earlier this month. The performance is 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Singletary Center for the Arts. Tickets are $25 to $30. 859-257-4929. Singletarycenter.com.
‘Game’s Afoot’
It’s opening weekend for Studio Players’ production of this holiday murder mystery. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 3 at the Carriage House Theatre, 154 West Bell Court. Tickets are $21, $11 for students. 859-257-4929. Studioplayers.org.
