Coming up this week: Luminate Lexington, Candy Cane, ‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

Nov. 20
Russian Grand Ballet: ‘Swan Lake’
7:30 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond. $36-$60. Ekucenter.com.
Nov. 24
Luminate Lexington
3-7 p.m. Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St. Downtownlex.com.
Nov. 25-Dec. 3
Lexington Children’s Theatre: ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’
2 p.m. Nov. 25; 2, 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. $19 adults, $16 children. Lctonstage.org.
Nov. 26
Lexington Philharmonic: ‘Candy Cane’
3 p.m. Singeltary Center, 405 Rose St. $15. Lexphil.org.
Nov. 26
Lexington Chamber Chorale presents ‘The Power of Music: Celebration’
5 p.m. Southland Presbyterian Church, 460 E. Main St. $10-$20. Lexingtonchamberchorale.org.
