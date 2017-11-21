Coming up this week: Oxford American Kentucky Issue celebrations, Black Friday Art Sale, and Kentucky Christmas at Ashland

Nov. 28
Oxford American Kentucky Issue: Musical Round-Up
8 p.m. Nov. 28. The Burl, 273 Thompson Rd. Featuring Joan Shelley, The Wooks, Tee Dee Young, 1200, Brett Ratliff, Johnny Conqueroo. $10. Theburlky.com.
Nov. 29
Stories From the Oxford American Kentucky Issue
6 p.m. Nov. 29. 21c Museum Hotel, 167 W. Main St. Featuring Erik Reece, Rebecca Gayle Howell, Zandria Robinson, Crystal Wilkinson and Silas House. Free. 21cmuseumhotels.com.
Nov. 30-Dec. 3
Nate Bargatze
Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. $12-$18. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Dec. 1, 2
Lexington Art League Black Friday Art Sale
7-10 p.m. Fri., 2-7 p.m. Sat. Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. Lexingtonartleague.org.
Dec. 2
A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland
Noon-5 p.m. Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Rd. Henryclay.org.
