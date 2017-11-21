6 things to do in Lexington

Candy Cane Concert
The Lexington Philharmonic presents its annual holiday concert 3 p.m. Sunday at the Singletary Center for the Arts. The program will include Kentucky Opera Studio artists Joanna Latini, soprano; Clara Nieman, mezzo-soprano; and Isaac Frishman, tenor, performing music from Engelbert Humperdinck’s fairy-tale opera “Hänsel & Gretel.” Tickets are $15. Lexphil.org.
Tree-lighting ceremony
After a day of turkey and trimmings, head out Friday to Triangle Park for a Holiday Artist’s Market and music starting at 3 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Santa will turn the key to illuminate Lexington’s official tree and downtown lights. Facebook.com/downtownlexpartnership.
Never miss a local story.
Holiday Market
The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall will host an open house and craft fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. More than 40 vendors will offer jewelry, woodworking, artwork, photography, children’s books and dolls, bath and body products, wreaths and ornaments. The mansion at 3414 Ironworks Pike was completed in 1937 as the home of Texas oil heiress Pansy Yount, who sold it to UK in 1959. Saturday will be the first time non-members can visit The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall and look around on their own. Spindletophall.org.
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’
The rowdy Herdman kids shake things up at the annual Christmas pageant in the Lexington Children’s Theatre’s production based on Barbara Robinson’s book. Performances are 2 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 2, and 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Tickets are $19 for adults, $16 for children. Lctonstage.org.
‘The Power of Music: Celebration of Christmas’
Madrigal music, fresh arrangements of seasonal standards, and sing-along favorites, are on the program for the Lexington Chamber Chorale’s annual holiday concert. The performance is 5 p.m. Sunday at Second Presbyterian Church, 460 East Main Street. Tickets are $10 to $20. Lexingtonchamberchorale.org.
Mike Armstrong
The former police officer from Louisville, who has appeared on “The Bob and Tom Show” and Comedy Central, headlines a holiday weekend at Comedy Off Broadway. Show times are 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $10 and $12. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Comments