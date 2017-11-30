Kentucky Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” starts a two-weekend run at the Lexington Opera House.
Stage & Dance

The week to come: Christmas Parade, Janet Jackson, ‘Nutcracker’

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

November 30, 2017 10:36 AM

Dec. 4

Janet Jackson

8 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. 859-233-3535. Rupparena.com. $31-$258.

Dec. 5

Lexington Christmas Parade

7 p.m. Main St., from Midland Ave. to Mill St. Downtownlex.com.

Dec. 8-10

Thoroughbred Figure Skating Club: ‘The Nutcracker on Ice’

6 p.m. Dec. 8, 9; 4 p.m. Dec. 10. Lexington Ice Center, 560 Eureka Springs Dr. 859-338-0874. Tfscskating.org. $12-$14.

Dec. 8

A Kentucky Classic: Handel’s ‘Messiah’

7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. Featuring Gregory Turay, the Lexington Singers and a baroque orchestra. 859-257-4929. Scfatickets.com. $10-$30.

Dec. 9-17

Kentucky Ballet Theatre: ‘The Nutcracker’

2, 7 p.m. Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. 859-252-5245. Kyballet.com. $20-$37.

