The week to come: Christmas Parade, Janet Jackson, ‘Nutcracker’

Dec. 4
Janet Jackson
8 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. 859-233-3535. Rupparena.com. $31-$258.
Dec. 5
Lexington Christmas Parade
7 p.m. Main St., from Midland Ave. to Mill St. Downtownlex.com.
Dec. 8-10
Thoroughbred Figure Skating Club: ‘The Nutcracker on Ice’
6 p.m. Dec. 8, 9; 4 p.m. Dec. 10. Lexington Ice Center, 560 Eureka Springs Dr. 859-338-0874. Tfscskating.org. $12-$14.
Dec. 8
A Kentucky Classic: Handel’s ‘Messiah’
7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. Featuring Gregory Turay, the Lexington Singers and a baroque orchestra. 859-257-4929. Scfatickets.com. $10-$30.
Dec. 9-17
Kentucky Ballet Theatre: ‘The Nutcracker’
2, 7 p.m. Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. 859-252-5245. Kyballet.com. $20-$37.
