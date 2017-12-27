32 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve, from brunch to the ball drop

You could watch people ring in the new year in big cities while curled up on your couch in your fuzzy slippers, but why not join the revelry?
In Lexington, dozens of venues are offering New Year’s Eve festivities, including live music, comedy, dance and libations. To help you pick a destination, we’ve compiled a roundup of what’s happening and where.
All events listed are Sunday in Lexington, unless otherwise noted.
Gail Wynters
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 31. Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Dr. New Year’s Eve jazz brunch. Willieslocallyknown.com.
Keith Hubbard and The Hubcats
Noon-3 p.m. Shakespeare and Co., 1908 Bryant Road. Jazz brunch. Shakespeare-and-co.com.
Greg Morton
8, 10:30 p.m. Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. Comedyoffbroadway.com. $25.
Chino Vadgi, Case Mahan, Robert Beatty
9 p.m.. Green Lantern, 497 W. Third St. Bit.ly/2iqRXuq.
The Osborne and Tolly Jazztet
9 p.m.-1 a.m. Slainte Public House, 320 E. Main St., Georgetown. Facebook.com/slaintepublichouse.
Supermoon New Year’s Ball
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Al’s Bar, 601 N. Limestone. Three days of live music, Friday through Sunday, culminating with a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring Still Holler, Flatland Harmony Experiment, Lancelott, Lucas The Flow and DJ Spellbinder. Facebook.com. $12 each night at the door, $25 in advance for all three nights.
P. Ann Everson Price and the All-Star Band
9-1 p.m. Grand Atrium at the Red Mile, 1200 Red Mile Road. Food and drink specials. Redmileky.com.
Ben Lacy, Corey Cross
7-10 p.m. Lakeside Live Unplugged, 161 Lexington Green Circle. Lexgreenlakeside.com.
Boogie G and The Titanics New Year’s Eve Dance Party
Doors open at 7 p.m. Parlay Social, 249 W. Short St. Those with reservations must be there by 9 p.m. Advance reservation $50, includes choice off New Year’s Eve menu, half-bottle of champagne, complimentary valet parking and reserved seating. $30 at the door includes party favors and half-bottle of champagne. 859-244-1932. Facebook.com/parlaysocial.
NYE Art Bash
9 p.m.-1 a.m. 21c Museum Hotel, 167 W. Main St. Celebration of art in Lexington with circus acts by Sora Aerial Arts, art performances, Mecca Studios, Kentucky Pro DJ, hors d’oeurves, and a champagne toast at midnight. Reservations: 859-899-6800. 21cmuseumhotels.com/lexington. $35 general admission, $95 open bar.
Sundy Best and Family
7 p.m. Dec. 31. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. Manchestermusichall.com. For ages 18 and older; IDs checked at the door. $37-$65. (See story, Page 4.)
Edenspeak
7 p.m. Twisted Cork, 3344 Partner Place. Facebook.com/twistedcorklex.
Lexington Philharmonic: ‘A Night at the Cotton Club’
7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. 859-233-4226. Lexphil.org. $25-$100. (See story, Page 3.)
DJ Rice
7:30 p.m.-midnight. Azur, 3070 Lakecrest Circle. Azurrestaurant.com.
St. Paul and the Broken Bones, The War and Treaty
8 p.m. Louisville Palace Theatre, 625 S. Fourth St., Louisville. Louisvillepalace.com. $39-$179.
The Tallboys
8-11 p.m. Chevy Chase Inn, 833 Euclid Ave. Facebook.com/chevychaseinn.
Hi-5
8 p.m. O’Neill’s, 2051 Richmond Rd. 859-266-4488. Oneillslexington.com. $60 single, $100 couple, includes full bar, buffet, champagne toast at midnight.
The Wooks, The Other Brothers
9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. Cosmic-charlies.com. $25-$35. (See story, Page 4.)
The Binders, Fanged Robot
9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. Theburlky.com. $10. (See story, Page 4.)
Funkabilly
9 p.m.-1 a.m. Backstretch Bar and Grill, 1784 Bryan Station Rd. Facebook.com.
Karaoke, DJ
9 p.m.-1 a.m. Patchen Pub, 153 Patchen Dr. Facebook.com/patchenpub.
John the Baptist, Brocktologist, Ron Robinette
9 p.m.-2 a.m. Best Friend Bar, 500 E. Euclid Ave. Facebook.com/bestfriendbarlexington. $5.
Trippin Roots
9 p.m.-1 a.m. Banners, 3650 Boston Rd. Bannerslex.com.
Roaring 20’s Party
9 p.m.-2 a.m. Belle’s Cocktail House, 156 Market St. Facebook.com. $33.72 single, $54.84 couple, includes DJ, two drink tickets a person, and champagne toast at midnight.
Joslyn and The Sweet Compression
9 p.m. Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Dr. Willieslocallyknown.com. $10.
Trailer Trash Band
9 p.m.-2 a.m. Momma’s Last Chance Saloon, 2213 Lexington Road, Nicholasville. Facebook.com. $10.
Swing ‘39
9 p.m. Dec. 31. Whiskey Bear, The Summit at Fritz Farm, 119 Marion, Suite 170. 859-368-8325. Whiskeybearbar.com. $70, includes hors d’oeuvres, 2 drink tickets, champagne toast at midnight.
Midnight Masquerade Bash
9 p.m. Dec. 31. The Grand Reserve, 903 Manchester St. Three venues with live music by Vinyl Richie, DJs, appetizers, champagne. 859-608-6221. Eventbrite.com. General admission $45, VIP $75.
LexVegas
9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Malabu Pub & Grille, 239 Surfside Dr. 859-278-9003. $5 cover.
Grayson Jenkins
10 p.m.-1 a.m. Henry Clay’s Public House, 112 N. Upper St. Henryclayspublichouse.com.
Honky Tonk New Year with George Molton
10 p.m. Austin City Saloon, Woodhill Shopping Center, 2350 Woodhill Dr. Austincitysaloon.com. $10.
Little Dub
7 p.m.-midnight. Brasabana, 841 Lane Allen Rd. Food and drink specials. Brasabana.com.
