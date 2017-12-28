6 Things to do in The Bluegrass this Weekend

Funniest Comic East of the Mississippi Finals
Finalists will compete for prizes, including an audition for “America’s Got Talent.” Show time is at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive. Tickets are $10. Willieslocallyknown.com.
Blossom 2018 New Year’s Eve-Eve Fashion Show and Party
Never miss a local story.
The fundraiser for Lexington Community Radio and The Ingenia Club is at 7 p.m. Saturday at Smiley Pete Publishing, 434 Old Vine Street. The evening includes fashions by Rosario Sosa, Iris Jimenez, Krista Shah, Laverne Zabielski, Soreyda Benedit-Begley, Ronald Cooper and Mya Price as well as Chinese and Mexican costumes and dance. Tickets are $15, available at Bit.ly/2j6xOvy.
Unknown Hinson
Music critic Walter Tunis once described the psychobilly singer’s looks as “a cross between Bela Lugosi and Conway Twitty.” Catch his act at 9 p.m. Friday at Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. Tickets are $18 to $20. Cosmic-charlies.com.
Greg Morton
The comedian who has voiced cartoons and sung parodies on the “Bob and Tom Show” headlines at Comedy Off Broadway. Show times are at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $13-$25. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Southern Lights
It’s the final weekend of the outdoor tour, featuring miles of lighted holiday displays. Visit from 5:30 to 10 p.m. through Sunday at the Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Parkway. 859-255-5727. Kyhorsepark.com. Tickets are $25 per car of up to seven people.
Vandaveer
The Kentucky indie folk troupe performs at 9 p.m. Friday at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. Bendigo Fletcher will open. Tickets are $10. Theburlky.com.
Comments