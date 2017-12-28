Unknown Hinson will perform in Lexington this weekend.
Stage & Dance

6 Things to do in The Bluegrass this Weekend

By Harriett Hendren

December 28, 2017 09:12 AM

Funniest Comic East of the Mississippi Finals

Finalists will compete for prizes, including an audition for “America’s Got Talent.” Show time is at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive. Tickets are $10. Willieslocallyknown.com.

Blossom 2018 New Year’s Eve-Eve Fashion Show and Party

blossom
A model wearing fashions by Soreyda Benedit-Begley, one of the designers to be featured at Blossom 2018.
Tatiana Aristizabal

The fundraiser for Lexington Community Radio and The Ingenia Club is at 7 p.m. Saturday at Smiley Pete Publishing, 434 Old Vine Street. The evening includes fashions by Rosario Sosa, Iris Jimenez, Krista Shah, Laverne Zabielski, Soreyda Benedit-Begley, Ronald Cooper and Mya Price as well as Chinese and Mexican costumes and dance. Tickets are $15, available at Bit.ly/2j6xOvy.

Unknown Hinson

Music critic Walter Tunis once described the psychobilly singer’s looks as “a cross between Bela Lugosi and Conway Twitty.” Catch his act at 9 p.m. Friday at Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. Tickets are $18 to $20. Cosmic-charlies.com.

Greg Morton

The comedian who has voiced cartoons and sung parodies on the “Bob and Tom Show” headlines at Comedy Off Broadway. Show times are at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $13-$25. Comedyoffbroadway.com.

Southern Lights

It’s the final weekend of the outdoor tour, featuring miles of lighted holiday displays. Visit from 5:30 to 10 p.m. through Sunday at the Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Parkway. 859-255-5727. Kyhorsepark.com. Tickets are $25 per car of up to seven people.

VNDVR2016promo3PhotobyKurtGohde (1)
Vandaveer — Rose Guerin and Mark Charles Heidinger — makes it debut at The Burl on Friday.
Kurt Gohde

Vandaveer

The Kentucky indie folk troupe performs at 9 p.m. Friday at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. Bendigo Fletcher will open. Tickets are $10. Theburlky.com.

