Stage & Dance

The week to come: Mike Epps, Concert With the Stars, Owl Night Hike

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

December 28, 2017 09:12 AM

Jan. 1

First Hike of the New Year

1-2 p.m. Raven Run Nature Sanctuary, 3885 Raven Run Way. 859-272-6105. Ravenrun.org.

Jan. 5-7

Mike Epps

8, 10:30 p.m. Fri.; 6, 8:30, 11 p.m. Sat.; 7:15 p.m. Sun. Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. $35, $50. Comedyoffbroadway.com.

Jan. 6

Owl Night Hike

5:30-7 p.m. The Arboretum, 500 Alumni Dr. $3 single, $5 family. Cash or check only. 859-257-9339.

Jan. 6

The Lexington Theatre Co.: ‘Concert with the Stars’

8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. Featuring Lexington native Colton Ryan of “Dear Evan Hansen,” and other Broadway stars. $35-$60. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.

Jan. 7

Lillie Mae

8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. $12. Theburlky.com.

