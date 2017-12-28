The week to come: Mike Epps, Concert With the Stars, Owl Night Hike

Jan. 1
First Hike of the New Year
1-2 p.m. Raven Run Nature Sanctuary, 3885 Raven Run Way. 859-272-6105. Ravenrun.org.
Jan. 5-7
Mike Epps
8, 10:30 p.m. Fri.; 6, 8:30, 11 p.m. Sat.; 7:15 p.m. Sun. Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green. $35, $50. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Jan. 6
Owl Night Hike
5:30-7 p.m. The Arboretum, 500 Alumni Dr. $3 single, $5 family. Cash or check only. 859-257-9339.
Jan. 6
The Lexington Theatre Co.: ‘Concert with the Stars’
8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. Featuring Lexington native Colton Ryan of “Dear Evan Hansen,” and other Broadway stars. $35-$60. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
Jan. 7
Lillie Mae
8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. $12. Theburlky.com.
