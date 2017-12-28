Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Addie’s at Woodford Inn
140 Park St., Versailles
Mike Archer, 6-9
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
The Ranahans, 10
Dillon Carmichael, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Paper Moon, 7-10
DJ Crowe, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Dane Sadler & Friends, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder & The
Nightshades, 8-midnight
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Donny Brook, 9-1
Hi-5, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Ben Lacy, 6-9
Josh Nolan, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
DJ Jesse Penn, 9-1
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
John Herrington, 10-2
Mandy Ray, 10-2
Cosmic Charlie’s
723 National Ave.
Unknown Hinson, 9, $20
The Wooks, The Local Honeys, 8, $20
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
David Hall, 5:30-10
Grand Atrium at Red Mile
1200 Red Mile Rd.
DJ My Name Is, 9-1
The Green Lantern
497 W. Third St.
Mad Anthony, 9
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 10-1
Jim Richardson, 8:30;
Greg Austin, 10:30
J. Render’s Southern
Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
DJ Rice, 7-10
Chris Weiss, 7-10
Lakeside Live
161 Lexington Green Circle
Elvis Cocktail, 6-9
Brooks Giles III, 6-9
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
LexVegas, 9:30-1:30
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd.,
Nicholasville
Buck Cooper, 9-1, $5
Elvis Cocktail, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
The Fever, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Trippin Roots, 9:30, $5
The X’s, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Baja Yetis, 9:30-1:30
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Gary Pack, 8
DJ Rice, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
George Molton, 9:30, $5
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Liberty Road, 6
Looking for New Year’s Eve entertainment? Check out our listings page 8 of the Weekender section. All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues.
