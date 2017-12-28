Mad Anthony performs in Lexington this weekend.
Stage & Dance

Who’s playing where this weekend

December 28, 2017 09:15 AM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Addie’s at Woodford Inn

140 Park St., Versailles

Mike Archer, 6-9

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

The Ranahans, 10

Dillon Carmichael, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Paper Moon, 7-10

DJ Crowe, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Dane Sadler & Friends, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder & The

Nightshades, 8-midnight

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Donny Brook, 9-1

Hi-5, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Ben Lacy, 6-9

Josh Nolan, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

DJ Jesse Penn, 9-1

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

John Herrington, 10-2

Mandy Ray, 10-2

Cosmic Charlie’s

723 National Ave.

Unknown Hinson, 9, $20

The Wooks, The Local Honeys, 8, $20

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

David Hall, 5:30-10

Grand Atrium at Red Mile

1200 Red Mile Rd.

DJ My Name Is, 9-1

The Green Lantern

497 W. Third St.

Mad Anthony, 9

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 10-1

Jim Richardson, 8:30;

Greg Austin, 10:30

J. Render’s Southern

Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

DJ Rice, 7-10

Chris Weiss, 7-10

Lakeside Live

161 Lexington Green Circle

Elvis Cocktail, 6-9

Brooks Giles III, 6-9

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

LexVegas, 9:30-1:30

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd.,

Nicholasville

Buck Cooper, 9-1, $5

Elvis Cocktail, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

The Fever, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Trippin Roots, 9:30, $5

The X’s, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Baja Yetis, 9:30-1:30

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Gary Pack, 8

DJ Rice, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

George Molton, 9:30, $5

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Liberty Road, 6

Looking for New Year’s Eve entertainment? Check out our listings page 8 of the Weekender section. All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues.

