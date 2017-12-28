Stephen Foster (Max Pallman) tries to explain himself to Jane McDowell (Taylor Coriell) in the 2011 production of “The Stephen Foster Story” in the J. Dan Talbott Amphitheatre in My Old Kentucky Home State Park in Bardstown. State officials announced the amphitheater has been closed due to safety issues.
Stage & Dance

Bardstown amphitheater that hosts Stephen Foster summer musical closed

Associated Press

December 28, 2017 10:55 AM

FRANKFORT, KY.

Kentucky parks officials say an amphitheater that has hosted an outdoor musical — “The Stephen Foster Story” — for decades has been closed due to electrical and structural issues.

The Department of Parks says a recent inspection determined the stage area of J. Dan Talbott Amphitheatre is not safe for employees or guests.

The amphitheater, built in 1958, is at My Old Kentucky Home State Park at Bardstown. It has hosted the musical annually since that time.

Lexington native and University of Kentucky graduate Taylor Coriell stood on a balcony of the J. Dan Talbott Amphitheatre in 2011, when she was playing Jane McDowell, also known as Jeanie, in “The Stephen Foster Story.” State officials announced the amphitheater in My Old Kentucky Home State Park in Bardstown has been closed due to safety issues.
Don Parkinson, secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, says state officials, Bardstown leaders and the Stephen Foster Drama Association are looking at renovation options.

The drama association says it’s working with the others to make sure repairs are made so the musical’s 60th anniversary season can be performed at its home.

Foster was a celebrated 19th century composer of classic tunes such as “Beautiful Dreamer,” “Oh! Susanna” and Kentucky’s state song, “My Old Kentucky Home.” Though he was not from Kentucky, Foster visited relatives at the Federal Hill Mansion that is the centerpiece of the state park.

