Louisville’s Curio Key Club will perform at the Burl Friday night.
Louisville’s Curio Key Club will perform at the Burl Friday night. curiokeyclub.com
Louisville’s Curio Key Club will perform at the Burl Friday night. curiokeyclub.com

Stage & Dance

6 things to do in the Bluegrass this weekend

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

January 03, 2018 04:57 PM

Mike Epps

The comedian and actor has appeared in “The Hangover,” “Girls Trip” and the Starz series, “Survivor’s Remorse.” This weekend he brings his standup act to Comedy Off Broadway. Show times are at 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday; 6, 8:30, and 11 p.m. Saturday; and 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 and $50. Comedyoffbroadway.com.

Paul Simon’s ‘Graceland’ featuring Curio Key Club

Louisville-based Curio Key Club will perform music from Simon’s 1986 hit album at 9 p.m. Friday at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. Tickets are $10. Theburlky.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys

Enjoy an afternoon of bluegrass music at 2 p.m. Sunday at Double S Entertainment in Flemingsburg. The Po Ramblin Boys will open the show. Tickets are $15. 606-748-0798. Yearsoffarming.com.

Kentucky Invitational Truck and Tractor Pull

The seventh annual Kentucky Invitational rolls into the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena. Qualifying heats start at 7 p.m. Friday. Saturday sessions are at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, free for ages 6 and younger. Kentuckyinvitational.com.

Lego BrickUniverse Fan Convention

Lego fans will take over the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville for a weekend of hands-on building zones, Lego displays and vendors offering the latest in Lego sets and accessories. Visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15. Brickuniverse.com/louisville.

Owl Night Hike

Learn about owls of Central Kentucky and look for them in person Saturday at the Arboretum, 500 Alumni Drive. The hike will leave from the Visitor Center at 5:30 p.m. and is completely outdoors, so dress warmly. Bring binoculars and flashlights. Admission is $3 single, $5 family. Cash or check only. 859-257-9339.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • When basketball and opera mix. ‘I had to learn how to play basketball’

    Opera singer Phillip Gay had to learn how to play basketball for his lead role in "Bounce," an opera that combines opera music with live basketball playing at Calvary Baptist Church Recreation and Outreach Center off of East High Street. It plays Friday through Sunday at the center. Visit Finearts.uky.edu/opera for more information.

When basketball and opera mix. ‘I had to learn how to play basketball’

When basketball and opera mix. ‘I had to learn how to play basketball’ 2:00

When basketball and opera mix. ‘I had to learn how to play basketball’

Little Shop of Horrors is this freshman's first college play lead role 2:01

Little Shop of Horrors is this freshman's first college play lead role
How do you control 'Little Shop of Horrors' Audrey II Puppets? 2:01

How do you control 'Little Shop of Horrors' Audrey II Puppets?

View More Video