6 things to do in the Bluegrass this weekend

Mike Epps
The comedian and actor has appeared in “The Hangover,” “Girls Trip” and the Starz series, “Survivor’s Remorse.” This weekend he brings his standup act to Comedy Off Broadway. Show times are at 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday; 6, 8:30, and 11 p.m. Saturday; and 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 and $50. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Paul Simon’s ‘Graceland’ featuring Curio Key Club
Louisville-based Curio Key Club will perform music from Simon’s 1986 hit album at 9 p.m. Friday at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. Tickets are $10. Theburlky.com.
Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys
Enjoy an afternoon of bluegrass music at 2 p.m. Sunday at Double S Entertainment in Flemingsburg. The Po Ramblin Boys will open the show. Tickets are $15. 606-748-0798. Yearsoffarming.com.
Kentucky Invitational Truck and Tractor Pull
The seventh annual Kentucky Invitational rolls into the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena. Qualifying heats start at 7 p.m. Friday. Saturday sessions are at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, free for ages 6 and younger. Kentuckyinvitational.com.
Lego BrickUniverse Fan Convention
Lego fans will take over the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville for a weekend of hands-on building zones, Lego displays and vendors offering the latest in Lego sets and accessories. Visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15. Brickuniverse.com/louisville.
Owl Night Hike
Learn about owls of Central Kentucky and look for them in person Saturday at the Arboretum, 500 Alumni Drive. The hike will leave from the Visitor Center at 5:30 p.m. and is completely outdoors, so dress warmly. Bring binoculars and flashlights. Admission is $3 single, $5 family. Cash or check only. 859-257-9339.
