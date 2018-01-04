Lexington concert to feature stars fresh off Broadway and television

Lexington’s Colton Ryan is the marquee name to local fans, but the Lexington Theatre Company’s “Concert with the Stars” is bringing in three other performers who have résumés that Ryan probably aspires to have in a few years.

Tyler Hanes. The Florida-born, Georgia-raised actor comes to the Lexington Opera House stage directly from playing Rum Tum Tugger in the Broadway revival of “Cats,” which closed Dec. 30.

His star was anointed at 17 by non other than Ann Reinking, who cast him in the national tour of “Fosse.” He went from there to Carnegie Melon University, where he stayed for exactly a year before leaving to make his Broadway debut in the 2002 revival of “Oklahoma!”

He went on to Broadway productions of “The Boy from Oz,” “Sweet Charity” and “A Chorus Line.”

Jill Paice played Scarlett O’Hara in the “Gone with the Wind” musical on London’s West End. Photo provided

Jill Paice. Most stage actors aspire to create roles in new musicals and plays, and Paice has several to her credit, including Laura Fairlie in “The Woman in White;” Niki Harris in “Curtains,” which she played on Broadway opposite David Hyde Pierce; and even Scarlett O’Hara in the “Gone with the Wind” musical on London’s West End.

She has been on Broadway in “An American in Paris,” “The 39 Steps” and “Matilda,” and on TV in “Elementary” and “Person of Interest.” While in Lexington, she and Ryan can chat about their mutual alma mater Baldwin-Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.

Gabrielle Ruiz’s breakthrough role is Valencia in The CW’s musical-comedy series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” Photo provided

Gabrielle Ruiz. She has had roles on Broadway in “Evita” and “In the Heights” — Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award winner before “Hamilton” — but her breakthrough role is Valencia in The CW’s musical-comedy series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

On her website, you can see Ruiz performing in songs from the show, including “Let’s Generalize About Men” and “I’m So Good at Yoga.” Like Lexington Theatre Company directors Lyndy Franklin Smith and Jeromy Smith, Ruiz is a graduate of Oklahoma City University.