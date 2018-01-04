The week to come: John Moreland, ‘The Big Meal,’ Allegro Dance

Jan. 11-28
‘The Big Meal’
8 p.m. Thu.-Sat.; 2:30 p.m. Sun. Carriage House Theatre, 154 W. Bell Ct. $21 general admission, $11 students. 859-257-4929. Studioplayers.org.
Jan. 11
John Moreland
9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. $15-$18. Theburlky.com.
Jan. 12
‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’
7 p.m. Lexington Children’s Theatre, 418 W. Short St. $19, $16 children. 859-254-4546. Lctonstage.org.
Jan. 12
Tapestry: A Tribute to Carole King
7:30 p.m. Grand Theatre, 308 St. Clair St., Frankfort. $20-$35. 502-352-7469. Grandtheatrefrankfort.org.
Jan. 13
Allegro Dance: ‘In Our Element’
7 p.m. Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St. $15-$20. 859-280-2218. Lexingtonlyric.com.
