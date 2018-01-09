Civic leaders led marchers through downtown during the Freedom March in 2017.
Civic leaders led marchers through downtown during the Freedom March in 2017. Matt Goins

The week to come: Freedom March, Alan Jackson, Gallery Hop

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

January 09, 2018 05:30 PM

Jan. 15

Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Freedom March

Departs at 10 a.m. from Lexington Center, Heritage Hall, 430 W. Vine St. Www.uky.edu/mlk.

Jan. 18-20

Avett Brothers

8 p.m. Louisville Palace, 626 S. Fourth St., Louisville. $59-$70. Louisvillepalace.com.

Jan. 19

Gallery Hop

5-8 p.m. Free tour of downtown galleries. Galleryhoplex.com.

Jan. 19

Alan Jackson

7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. $52-$255. 859-233-3535. Rupparena.com.

Jan. 21

Rayland Baxter

7:30 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. $12-$15. Theburlky.com.

