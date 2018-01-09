The week to come: Freedom March, Alan Jackson, Gallery Hop

Jan. 15
Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Freedom March
Departs at 10 a.m. from Lexington Center, Heritage Hall, 430 W. Vine St. Www.uky.edu/mlk.
Jan. 18-20
Avett Brothers
8 p.m. Louisville Palace, 626 S. Fourth St., Louisville. $59-$70. Louisvillepalace.com.
Jan. 19
Gallery Hop
5-8 p.m. Free tour of downtown galleries. Galleryhoplex.com.
Jan. 19
Alan Jackson
7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. $52-$255. 859-233-3535. Rupparena.com.
Jan. 21
Rayland Baxter
7:30 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. $12-$15. Theburlky.com.
