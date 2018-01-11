6 Things to do in the Bluegrass This Weekend

Harlem Globetrotters
Briana “Hoops” Green, who played for Lexington Catholic state championship teams in 2005 and 2006, will take to the court at Rupp Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday as a Harlem Globetrotter. The 5-foot-9 guard is one of four women on this year’s team. Tickets are $25.50 to $114.50. 859-233-3535. Rupparena.com.
Derek Hoke, Rayvon Pettis
Nashville-based singer, songwriter Derek Hoke performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Avenue. Rayvon Pettis will open the show. Tickets are $10. Cosmic-charlies.com.
Tom Arnold
In his movie career the actor and comedian has appeared alongside John Malkovich, Tom Hanks, High Grant, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. This weekend, Arnold returns to his stand-up roots, performing at Comedy Off Broadway. Show times are 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $22 and $25. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Allegro Dance: ‘In Our Element’
An evening of contemporary dance, aerial/circus arts, and original live music is 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lyric Theatre at 300 East Third Street. A silent auction will be in the lobby. Proceeds will support Allegro’s inclusive dance outreach program for children with Down syndrome and autism. 859-280-2218. Tickets are $15 to $20. Lexingtonlyric.com.
‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’
The Lexington Children’s Theatre presents the C.S. Lewis classic tale set in Narnia, land of eternal winter. Show time is 7 p.m. Friday at 418 West Short Street. Tickets are $19 for adults, $16 for children. 859-254-4546. Lctonstage.org.
‘The Big Meal’
Sparks fly when a couple first meets in a typical suburban restaurant. The Studio Players production follows five generations of a family spanning nearly 80 years from that first encounter. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 28 at the Carriage House Theatre, 154 Bell Court. Tickets are $21, $11 for students. 859-257-4929. Studioplayers.org.
