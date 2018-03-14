6 things to do in the Bluegrass

Etta May
The comedian kicks off a two-week run at Comedy Off Broadway. Show times are 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday; 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday, through March 24. Tickets are $12 to $22. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Headley-Whitney opening reception
The Headley-Whitney Museum of Art will celebrate two new exhibits on Saturday with an opening reception from noon to 3 p.m. “50 Years of the Headley-Whitney” includes George Headley and Paul Flato jewelry and pieces from the museum’s collection that are rarely displayed. “Art of the Theft” takes a look at the museum’s famous theft from 1994 and other infamous art heists. Headley-whitney.org. A $5 fee includes museum admission.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and Parade
At 10:45 a.m. Saturday the annual blessing of the Kentucky Ale keg at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza starts off the festival that includes Irish dancers, musicians, pipe bands, food and drink. At 1 p.m. the annual parade will honor the late Pearse Lyons, a Lexington businessman who was a longtime supporter of the Bluegrass Irish Society. The route will run along Main Street, from Midland Avenue to Mill Street. Lexingtonstpatsparade.org.
They Might Be Giants
The Grammy Award winning band performs at 8 p.m. Sunday. at the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville. Tickets are $25. Mercuryballroom.com.
‘School of Rock’
The Broadway musical based on the hit film features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and a kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Kentucky Center for the Arts in Louisville. Tickets are $37 to $109. Kentuckycenter.org.
Mitski
The New York indi singer, songwriter performs at 8 p.m. Sunday at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. Tickets are $15 to $18. Theburlky.com.
