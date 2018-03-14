500 Miles to Memphis performs in Lexington this weekend.
500 Miles to Memphis performs in Lexington this weekend. Steph Keller Photography 500mtm.com
500 Miles to Memphis performs in Lexington this weekend. Steph Keller Photography 500mtm.com

Stage & Dance

Who’s playing where this weekend

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

March 14, 2018 05:18 PM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Avery Crabtree Band, 10

Dillon Carmichael, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Adam Fister, 7-10

Derek Spencer, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Boogie G & The Titanics, 8:30-12:30

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

DJ Crowe, 7-10

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Lions of Mercury, 9

Dudley Roberts, DJ Hooty Hoo, 9

The Burl

Thompson Rd.

Chris Knight, 9, $20-$25

Langhorne Slim, 9, $17-$20

Mitski, 8, $15-$18

Champions Sports Bar & Grill

1025 Amberley Way, Richmond

Five Below Band, 9

Five Below Band, 9

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Mike Archer, 10-2

John Herrington, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Cocktails Bar & Grill

3090 Old Todds Rd.

PB & J Band, 10-1

Cosmic Charlie’s

723 National Ave.

500 Miles to Memphis, Alcatraz Shakedown, Radiolaire, 9, $10

Driftwood Gypsy Album Release, 9, $10

Grateful Sunday, 9

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30

Grand Atrium at Red Mile

1200 Red Mile Rd.

The X’s, 9-1

Superfecta, 9-1

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; Other Brothers, 10:30

Greg Austin, 8:30; Nate Stone, 10:30

Lynagh’s Burgers and Beer

384 Woodland Avenue

Robert Frahm Trio, 6; The Slams, Dually Noted, 9

Lizzy Cheeba, 6; The Rough Customers, Drunk & Sailor, 10

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

LexVegas, 9-1

LexVegas, 9-1

Manchester Music Hall

899 Manchester St.

Los Lonely Boys, 7, $28

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd.,

Nicholasville

Bret Nolan, 9-1, $5

Old School Stew, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Radio 80, 9

Radio 80, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Haz Beanz, 9:30, $5

Better Off Dead, 9:30, $5

Ruddy Duck

131 Cheapside

Keith Hubbard & The Hubcats, 9-midnight

Keith Hubbard & The Hubcats, 9-midnight

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

Grayson Jenkins, 7

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Dan Conn, 8

The Hall Brothers, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Gangstagrass, 9:30, $10

Mike Barnett, 9:30

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,

Winchester

Slick Floors, 8

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To submit listings, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tates Creek High School graduate, N.Y. playwright premiering play at Humana Festival

View More Video