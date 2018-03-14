Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Avery Crabtree Band, 10
Dillon Carmichael, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Adam Fister, 7-10
Derek Spencer, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Boogie G & The Titanics, 8:30-12:30
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
DJ Crowe, 7-10
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Lions of Mercury, 9
Dudley Roberts, DJ Hooty Hoo, 9
The Burl
Thompson Rd.
Chris Knight, 9, $20-$25
Langhorne Slim, 9, $17-$20
Mitski, 8, $15-$18
Champions Sports Bar & Grill
1025 Amberley Way, Richmond
Five Below Band, 9
Five Below Band, 9
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Mike Archer, 10-2
John Herrington, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Cocktails Bar & Grill
3090 Old Todds Rd.
PB & J Band, 10-1
Cosmic Charlie’s
723 National Ave.
500 Miles to Memphis, Alcatraz Shakedown, Radiolaire, 9, $10
Driftwood Gypsy Album Release, 9, $10
Grateful Sunday, 9
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30
Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30
Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30
Grand Atrium at Red Mile
1200 Red Mile Rd.
The X’s, 9-1
Superfecta, 9-1
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; Other Brothers, 10:30
Greg Austin, 8:30; Nate Stone, 10:30
Lynagh’s Burgers and Beer
384 Woodland Avenue
Robert Frahm Trio, 6; The Slams, Dually Noted, 9
Lizzy Cheeba, 6; The Rough Customers, Drunk & Sailor, 10
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
LexVegas, 9-1
LexVegas, 9-1
Manchester Music Hall
899 Manchester St.
Los Lonely Boys, 7, $28
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd.,
Nicholasville
Bret Nolan, 9-1, $5
Old School Stew, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Radio 80, 9
Radio 80, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Haz Beanz, 9:30, $5
Better Off Dead, 9:30, $5
Ruddy Duck
131 Cheapside
Keith Hubbard & The Hubcats, 9-midnight
Keith Hubbard & The Hubcats, 9-midnight
Slainte Public House
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
Grayson Jenkins, 7
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Dan Conn, 8
The Hall Brothers, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Gangstagrass, 9:30, $10
Mike Barnett, 9:30
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd.,
Winchester
Slick Floors, 8
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To submit listings, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues
Comments