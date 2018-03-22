6 things to do in the Bluegrass this weekend

‘Afternoon of the Elves’
Hillary finds out that the most unpopular girl in school has an elf village in her back yard in this story about friendship and imagination. Based on the Newbery Honor Book by Janet Taylor Lisle. Shows are 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lexington Children’s Theatre Learning Stage, 418 West Short Street. Tickets are $16. 859-254-4546. Lctonstage.org.
‘Noises Off’
Actors rehearsing a play-within-a-play suffer through chaos both onstage and off in the classic comedy presented by Woodford Theatre. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays, through April 8 at 275 Beasley Road in Versailles. No performance on April 1, Easter Sunday. Tickets are $15 to $22. Woodfordtheatre.com.
Never miss a local story.
Kentucky Ballet Theatre: Director’s Showcase
Excerpts from “Swan Lake,” “Le Corsaire,” and “Laurencia,” will be performed and the KBT Academy’s pre-professional program will present an excerpt of “Le Jardin Animee” from “Le Corsaire.” Shows are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at the Downtown Arts Center, 141 East Main Street. Tickets are $20 to $28. 859-425-2550. Kyballet.com.
Fourth Friday: ‘Outlaws’
Themes of “outlaws” in historical, pop culture, modern, and conceptual ideas are explored in an exhibit curated by the Po’ Boy Art Collective. The Fourth Friday opening is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Loudoun House with food and drink by Sweet LiLu’s and West Sixth Brewing, music by Lee J Bryant and Case Mahan, and on-site tattooing by Charmed Life Tattoo. Admission is $5. Lexingtonartleague.org.
Brad Paisley
The country star makes a stop at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville for a concert at 7 p.m. Friday. Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, and Lindsay Ell will also perform. Tickets are $30 to $130. Kfcyumcenter.com.
Luke Pell, Logan Mize
Luke Pell, who appeared in Season 12 of ABC's “The Bachelorette,” and Kansas native Logan Mize, will perform an evening of country music 7 p.m. Friday at Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester Street. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show. Manchestermusichall.com.
Comments