Lexington native in ‘Hello, Dolly!’ on Broadway with Bernadette Peters

As Facebook posts go, it is fairly modest: “Started new job at Hello, Dolly on Broadway.”
But it was a momentous announcement from Lexington’s Haley Fish who, less than a year after graduating from New York University, is in her second Broadway show as a swing in the new cast for the Broadway revival of “Hello, Dolly!” led by the legendary Bernadette Peters.
Late last year, Fish was Rumpleteazer in the final cast of the Broadway revival of “Cats,” which closed Dec. 30.
As a swing, she is ready to stand in for multiple roles in the female ensemble of the Tony Award-winning revival of “Dolly,” which now features Peters in the title role and Victor Garber as Horace Vandergelder.
Never miss a local story.
They replaced original cast members Bette Midler, who won a Tony for her performance, and David Hyde Pearce, who was nominated for his performance.
“In ‘Cats,’ I was Rumpleteazer every night, eight shows a week,” Fish said in an email. “At Dolly it changes show to show — which is thrilling.”
As for her legendary colleague, Fish wrote, “Yes, Bernadette really does do pushups before every show with us! We just celebrated her 70th birthday earlier this month with cheeses and champagne. She’s such a rockstar!”
Fish, daughter of composer Rob Pottorf and writer Kris Calvert Pottorf, is 2013 graduate of Lexington Catholic High School. In Lexington, she performed with groups such as The REP, in which she played Louise in “Gypsy,” and Diana Evans School of Dance.
At New York University, she was in shows such as “Catch Me If You Can,” “Company” and “Hairspray,” in which she played Amber Von Tussle, a role originated on Broadway by fellow LexCath alumna Laura Bell Bundy.
Fish’s “employment” Facebook post is now way down her feed with numerous “Dolly” posts, including ones from last weekend with her name in lights outside the Shubert Theatre, where the show is playing. She said her contract with the show currently runs through September.
Rich Copley: 859-231-3217, @LexGoKY
If you go
‘Hello, Dolly!’
What: Broadway revival of the Broadway smash by Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart
When: Currently in open-ended run; 3 p.m. Sun.; 7 p.m. Tues., Thurs.; 2 and 8 p.m. Weds., Sat.; 8 p.m. Fri.
Where: Shubert Theatre, 225 W. 44th St., New York
Call: 1-800-447-7400
Online: Hellodollyonbroadway.com
Comments