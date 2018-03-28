6 things to do this weekend in the Bluegrass

WWE Live Road to WrestleMania
WWE stars including A.J. Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bobby Roode rumble into Rupp Arena, 430 West Vine Street, on Sunday. The action starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $17 to $107. 859-233-3535. Rupparena.com.
Easter Bunny Train
Hop aboard for bunny hugs and treats for kids and adults, 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bluegrass Railroad Museum, 175 Beasley Road in Versailles. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for children. Bluegrassrailroad.com.
Never miss a local story.
Rollergirls of Central Kentucky
Lexington’s roller derby team kicks off its season with a rad 80s-theme double-header Saturday at Lexington Center, 430 West Vine Street. Totally gnarly 80s dress is encouraged as the team takes on the Dixie Derby Girls from Huntsville, Ala. and the Derby City Roller Girls out of Louisville. The first bout starts at 5:30 p.m., the second at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Facebook.com/rockandrollergirls.
Blank Range
Nashville-based rockers Blank Range will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. Erin Rae will open the show. Tickets are $12 to $15. Theburlky.com.
Vic Henley
The former VH-1 VJ with his own Comedy Central special has appeared in shows on HBO, Bravo, and MTV. This weekend, he headlines at Comedy Off Broadway, 161 Lexington Green Circle. Shows are 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Comedyoffbroadway.com. $11-$13.
Bluegrass Youth Ballet: ‘Alice in Wonderland’
Fall through the rabbit hole and join the Bluegrass Youth Ballet as Lewis Carroll’s classic tale comes to life on stage at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $17 to $20. For an extra treat, stay for the Mad Hattter Tea Party following Saturday’s 2 p.m. performance. $9. 859-233-3535. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
Comments