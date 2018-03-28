Trying to find ‘normal’ in the aftermath of 9/11, whether you remember it or not

The screeching white noise of an old school dial up internet connection wafted through the Bingham Theatre in the opening moments of “Marginal Loss,” a play by Deborah Stein about a skeleton crew of finance workers and an over-eager temp who attempt to keep their business — and their humanity — alive in the week following 9/11.
I attended during college weekend, which meant that the theater was packed with young people who were only babies or very small children when the attacks occured in 2001. They never knew the anxious dread and eventual high of the victorious moment your 56k modem connected to the internet in a screeching crescendo, or a world where you had to choose between your internet or phone connection (the horror!). I smirked at the age divide when only the older people laughed at Stein’s opening gag and again when realized I was one of them.
They also do not know how different life was before that day, what the old normal was like. For them, 9/11 is a part of history, something they’ve read or learned about, not a memory of experiencing current events unfold in their own life.
What passes for normal — and whether they will ever feel normal again — drives the four employees of an investment firm whose workforce was stationed on the highest floors of the World Trade Center. Operating on Sept. 13 from a warehouse in New Jersey, a man, two women, and a temp channel their shock and confusion into the herculean effort of reviving a multimillion dollar trading company with one computer, one phone, two personal cell phones, a few pads of legal paper and a stack of paper files in dusty banker boxes. Their task seems impossible, even foolish, from a practical perspective, and callously detached from an emotional perspective. How is anyone supposed to continue working in these conditions? There is a pile of rubble with the remains of their colleagues buried beneath. There is still a smell of dust and death in the air. The phones are ringing with family members of co-workers desperately searching for their loved ones. They have to work around funerals.
And yet, the work, it seems, is what restores them to their humanity, what gives them some sense of order and purpose in the new orderless and purposeless world that has just erupted around them. Each handle their grief-stricken, post-trauma plight differently. Allegra Park (Nancy Sun) snaps harshly at the temp Margaret Gale (Carla Duren) before later calling her “honey” and welcoming her into the fold. Her emotions are up and down and all over the place, but she channels their ferocity into her work. Cathy Lamb (Jessica Wortham), who is the defacto boss in the wake of the loss of so many of her colleagues, takes a stoic approach. Saving the company and moving on is all that matters. But beneath her steely reserve is a quivering marriage of guilt and gratitude: the only reason she didn’t die was because she went to a lower floor of the Trade Center to buy a muffin. And John Davies (Ted Koch) turns his shock inward, often appearing to be the most unshaken, and yet signs of his struggle, like his wildly disheveled hair a few days into the tragedy’s aftermath, clues the audience into his internal grappling to get back to something that passes for normal.
But normal will never come, Sun’s character explains toward the play’s end. There is no getting back to how things were. Things will never be the same. Maybe, together, we might be able to put together a new normal.
And she was right. They never were the same. The young folks in the audience don’t know what we older folks mean when we say that. For them, a world where buildings fall and someone might enter their school and shoot them is the new normal. It’s what they know as reality.
Meredicth McDonough’s sensitive direction of Stein’s insightful script and a nuanced ensemble make this piece a powerful meditation on how to rebuild in the aftermath of chaos and destruction. Stein doesn’t pretend to know the answers, but she hints at the right way of asking the questions. It’s by doing the work together that needs to be done, even if all you have is a folding table and a pot of terrible coffee.
Candace Chaney is a Lexington-based writer and critic.
If you go
‘Marginal Loss’
What: Deborah Stein’s post-9/11 play presented as part of the Humana Festival of New American Plays
When: 8 p.m. March 29, 30 and April 6 and 8; 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 1; 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. April 4; noon April 7.
Where: Actors Theatre of Louisville, 316 West Main St., Louisville
Tickets: $29-$72
Call: 502-584-1205
Online: Actorstheatre.org
