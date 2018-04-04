6 things to do in Lexington this weekend

Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show
If cold April showers (or snow?!) have you wishing for warmer weather, head to this three-day showcase at Rupp Arena featuring landscapes, outdoor living products, and home trends. Hours are 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.. Admission is $9.75 for adults, $8.75 for seniors, free for ages 16 and younger and active military with ID. Ckyhomeshow.com.
Lexington Philharmonic: ‘American Snapshots’
The program features John Harbison’s “Foxtrot for Orchestra,” Erich Korngold’s “Violin Concerto,” and Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring: Suite.” Closing the concert is Chris and Dave Brubeck’s “Ansel Adams: America,” accompanied by more than 100 images of or by Adams. The concert is 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Singletary Center. Tickets are $25 to $75. Lexphilorg.
‘Psycho’ deconstructed
Filmmaker and Alfred Hitchcock expert Alexandre Philippe will be in Lexington for a screening of his documentary “78/52,” 7 p.m. Sunday at the Kentucky Theatre. The movie’s title refers to the 78 shots and 52 cuts that make up the iconic shower scene in Hitchcock’s “Psycho.” The documentary features movie luminaries including Guillermo del Toro, Peter Bogdanovich and Jamie Lee Curtis. In anticipation of Sunday’s screening, Philippe will conduct a full start/stop deconstruction of the Hitchcock classic at noon on Saturday at the Farish Theater, 140 East Main Street. The Sunday screening of “78/52” is $10. Presented by the Lexington Film League and the Mid-Century Society of Lexington.
Black Jacket Symphony: ‘Appetite for Destruction’
The band covers the 1987 Guns N’ Roses album that includes classics like “Sweet Child o’ Mine” and “Welcome to the Jungle.” Show time is 8 p.m. Saturday at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Tickets are $30 to $35. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
Nephew Tommy
Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles co-hosts “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” and has appeared in movies such as “The Heart Specialist,” and “Think Like a Man.” This weekend he’ll bring his stand-up act to Comedy Off Broadway. Show times are 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $30 to $35. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Cowboy Up for a Cure Rodeo
Pediatric cancer patients and their families get support from this annual event featuring a professional rodeo with more than 200 contestants and children’s activities. It’s 7 p.m. Saturday at the Kentucky Horse Park Alltech Arena, 4089 Iron Works Parkway. Tickets are $17. 859-233-4303. Cowboyupforacure.org.
