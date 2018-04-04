Blackfoot Gypsies play The Burl Friday night.
Stage & Dance

Who’s playing where this weekend

April 04, 2018 01:11 PM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Jake Ellis Band, 10

Troy Gentry Birthday Party, George Molton, 7

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

DJ Rice, 7-10

Ben Lacy, Corey Cross, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

A Mile to Nowhere, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder & Friends, 8-midnight

Ralph Curtis & The Moonshiners, 3-7

Bogart’s at The Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Mike Archer, 9-midnight

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Brandon S Bowker, 6-9

Mike Evces, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Phat Mattress, 9

Hybrid, 9

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Blackfoot Gypsies, Jaxon Lee Swain, 9, $12-$15

Josh Nolan Band, Ben Knight, 9, $10

Marbin, 8, $10-$13

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Mike Archer, 6-9

Cocktails Bar & Grill

3090 Old Todds Rd.

James Ryan Band, 10:30-2:30

Cosmic Charlie’s

723 National Ave.

Dad Shorts, Homegrown Headband, Share, 9, $5

Born Cross Eyed, 9, $10

Grateful Sunday, 9

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30

Grand Atrium at Red Mile

1200 Red Mile Rd.

Bootsie and Funkabilly, 9-1

Tim Talbert Project, 9-1

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; Nate Stone, 10:30

Jim Richardson, 8:30; Greg Austin, 10:30

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Jordan King, 7-10

Willie Eames, 7-10

Lorraine’s Bar and Grill

909 Winchester Rd.

Chick McDonald, 9

Karaoke, 8

Jam session, 6-11

Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers

384 Woodland Ave.

The Yonders, 5:30; Wicked Mule, 10

Tragic Kingdom, 9

Johnny Roy & The RubTones, 6

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville

Deep Pocket Band, 9-1, $5

Paul Groves, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

One Sound Band, 9

Encore of Lexington, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

The Other Brothers, 9:30

Alt90, 9:30

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Karaoke, 9-1

Retro Symphony, 9-1

Ruddy Duck

131 Cheapside

Black Childers Medley, 8:30-12:30

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr.

Solidago, 8-midnight

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

The Woodsheep, 8

Joe Turley, 8

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; The Girls Say Hi, 8

Michael Twardy, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9

Waterfront

220 Athens Boonesboro Rd, Winchester

Haz Beans, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

C The Beat, 9:30, $10

Joslyn and The Sweet Compression, 9:30, $10

Andrew Hibbard, My Brother’s Keeper, 8:30, $5

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

