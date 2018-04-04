Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Jake Ellis Band, 10
Troy Gentry Birthday Party, George Molton, 7
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
DJ Rice, 7-10
Ben Lacy, Corey Cross, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
A Mile to Nowhere, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder & Friends, 8-midnight
Ralph Curtis & The Moonshiners, 3-7
Bogart’s at The Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
Mike Archer, 9-midnight
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Brandon S Bowker, 6-9
Mike Evces, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Phat Mattress, 9
Hybrid, 9
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
Blackfoot Gypsies, Jaxon Lee Swain, 9, $12-$15
Josh Nolan Band, Ben Knight, 9, $10
Marbin, 8, $10-$13
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Mike Archer, 6-9
Cocktails Bar & Grill
3090 Old Todds Rd.
James Ryan Band, 10:30-2:30
Cosmic Charlie’s
723 National Ave.
Dad Shorts, Homegrown Headband, Share, 9, $5
Born Cross Eyed, 9, $10
Grateful Sunday, 9
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30
Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30
Grand Atrium at Red Mile
1200 Red Mile Rd.
Bootsie and Funkabilly, 9-1
Tim Talbert Project, 9-1
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; Nate Stone, 10:30
Jim Richardson, 8:30; Greg Austin, 10:30
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Jordan King, 7-10
Willie Eames, 7-10
Lorraine’s Bar and Grill
909 Winchester Rd.
Chick McDonald, 9
Karaoke, 8
Jam session, 6-11
Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers
384 Woodland Ave.
The Yonders, 5:30; Wicked Mule, 10
Tragic Kingdom, 9
Johnny Roy & The RubTones, 6
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville
Deep Pocket Band, 9-1, $5
Paul Groves, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
One Sound Band, 9
Encore of Lexington, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
The Other Brothers, 9:30
Alt90, 9:30
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Karaoke, 9-1
Retro Symphony, 9-1
Ruddy Duck
131 Cheapside
Black Childers Medley, 8:30-12:30
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr.
Solidago, 8-midnight
Slainte Public House
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
The Woodsheep, 8
Joe Turley, 8
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; The Girls Say Hi, 8
Michael Twardy, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 6-9
Waterfront
220 Athens Boonesboro Rd, Winchester
Haz Beans, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
C The Beat, 9:30, $10
Joslyn and The Sweet Compression, 9:30, $10
Andrew Hibbard, My Brother’s Keeper, 8:30, $5
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
