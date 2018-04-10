Anderson East
Anderson East Joshua Black Wilkins
Anderson East Joshua Black Wilkins

Stage & Dance

The week to come: Brantley Gilbert, ‘Kinky Boots,’ ‘New Works Now’

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

April 10, 2018 01:34 PM

April 17

Anderson East

7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. $17. Manchestermusichall.com.

April 17

‘Kinky Boots’

7:30 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond. $45-$85. Ekucenter.com.

April 19

Brantley Gilbert

7 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. $34-$95. Rupparena.com.

gilbert
Country music star Brantley Gilbert performs at Rupp Arena this week.
Paul Hooper

April 19-22

UK Theatre: ‘New Works Now’

Guignol Theatre, 465 Rose St. $10, $5 students. 859-257-4929. Scfatickets.com.

April 21

Inclusion Palooza

Noon-7 p.m. Moondance Amphitheatre, 1152 Monarch St. Live music, family activities, food trucks. Bit.ly/2qaSeq8.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tates Creek High School graduate, N.Y. playwright premiering play at Humana Festival

View More Video