The week to come: Brantley Gilbert, ‘Kinky Boots,’ ‘New Works Now’

April 17
Anderson East
7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. $17. Manchestermusichall.com.
April 17
‘Kinky Boots’
7:30 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond. $45-$85. Ekucenter.com.
April 19
Brantley Gilbert
7 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. $34-$95. Rupparena.com.
April 19-22
UK Theatre: ‘New Works Now’
Guignol Theatre, 465 Rose St. $10, $5 students. 859-257-4929. Scfatickets.com.
April 21
Inclusion Palooza
Noon-7 p.m. Moondance Amphitheatre, 1152 Monarch St. Live music, family activities, food trucks. Bit.ly/2qaSeq8.
Comments