6 things to do this weekend in and around Lexington

Kite Fest
Kites will fill the skies over Jacobson Park from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at this annual free event. The day will include kite decorating and flying, children’s activities and entertainment. Food and drink vendors will be on site. Lexingtonky.gov/kite-fest.
‘The Jungle Book’
Rudyard Kipling’s classic about Mowgli, a boy raised by animals in the jungle, is the inspiration for a new work by Lexington Ballet artistic director Luis Dominquez. Performances are 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lexington Opera House. Tickets are $20 to $45. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
Bert Kreischer
The L.A.-based comedian has hosted the Travel Channel’s “Bert the Conqueror” and “Trip Flip” and has been a regular guest on “The Rachael Ray Show.” This weekend, he performs sold-out shows Friday and Saturday at Comedy Off Broadway. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Beaux Art Foundation Spring Ball
DJ Freddy Todd headlines the 50th-anniversary ball 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. Local artists include SexoBueon, Hann Solo, and If Only. Tickets are $20 to $30. Beaux-arts-ball.org.
Irish Homecoming
Celebrate Lexington’s Irish heritage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at McConnell Springs, 416 Rebmann Lane. The day will include Celtic dances, music, and food trucks. Lexingtonky.gov.
Silver Swan Ball
Dust off the tailcoats and crinolines. Lexington Vintage Dance celebrates its 25th anniversary with a mid 19th-century ball from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning. The evening will include waltzes, polkas, and quadrilles, live music by Keltricity, and refreshments. If you’re minus a ball gown, modern festive dance attire will do. Admission is $25, $15 for students, cash or check at the door. 859-813-0956. Facebook.com/lexingtonvintagedance.
