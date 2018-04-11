Alma Gitana will perform at Willie’s Locally Known.
Stage & Dance

Who’s playing where this weekend?

April 11, 2018 12:58 PM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Aly’An, 10

Tyler Halsey, Stealing Thunder, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Chris Weiss Trio, 7-10

Adam Fister, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Funkabilly, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder & Friends, 8-midnight

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

The Throwbacks, 9-1

Bogart’s at Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Sorry Atari, 8-11

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Willie Eames, 6-9

Dean Phelps, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Eddie Barber and Off The Wagon, 9

Stone Soup, 9

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Andy Rogers Album Release Party, The Local Honeys, 9, $10

Beaux Arts Ball: Freddy Todd, SexoBueno, Hann Solo, 7-2, $20-$30. Eventbrite.com

Simo, Sour Cream Band, 8, $12-$15

Cosmic Charlie’s

723 National Ave.

Sam Jones Trio, 9, $5

Vena Cava, Aluxes, Polterguise, 9, $5

Jockey Onassis, Fox Talk, NonCompliant, 8, $5

Country Boy Brewing

Lane’s Run Business Park, 108 Corporate Blvd., Georgetown

Grayson Jenkins, 6-9

11th Frame Lounge at Southland Lanes

205 Southland Dr.

Twist of Fate, 9:30, $5

Grand Atrium at Red Mile

1200 Red Mile Rd.

H-D Entertainment, 10-1

Encore of Lexington, 9-1

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; Other Brothers, 10:30

Greg Austin, 8:30; Joby Jamerson, 10:30

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

DJ Rice, 7-10

Ben Lacy, Corey Cross, 7-10

Lorraine’s Bar and Grill

909 Winchester Rd.

Karaoke, 8

Chick McDonald, 9

Open mic, 6

Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers

384 Woodland Ave.

Matt Gerwin, 6-8; Southern Daze, 10-midnight

Baja Yetis, 10

RC and the NiteShades, 6-10

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

LexVegas, 9-1

LexVegas, 9-1

Manchester Music Hall

899 Manchester St.

The SteelDrivers, 7, $20

The SteelDrivers, 7, $20

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville

Brad Hardin and Workin Man Band, 9-1, $5

Sheldon Road Band, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Radio 80, 9

Radio 80, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Trippin Roots, 9:30, $5

Boogie G & The Titanics, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Rob Dread & The KMA, 9:30-1:30

Past the Point, 9:30-1:30

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

Eric Bolander, 7

Liam’s Fancy, 7

Jordan Chapman, 4

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Ray Adams, Stan Nickell, 8

DJ Rice, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Dead Winter Carpenters, Derek Spencer, Logan Magness, 8, $7 advance, $10 day of show

Alma Gitana, 9:30, $12

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Skinny Mulligan, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

