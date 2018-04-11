Who’s playing where this weekend?

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Aly’An, 10
Tyler Halsey, Stealing Thunder, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Chris Weiss Trio, 7-10
Adam Fister, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Funkabilly, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder & Friends, 8-midnight
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
The Throwbacks, 9-1
Bogart’s at Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
Sorry Atari, 8-11
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Willie Eames, 6-9
Dean Phelps, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Eddie Barber and Off The Wagon, 9
Stone Soup, 9
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
Andy Rogers Album Release Party, The Local Honeys, 9, $10
Beaux Arts Ball: Freddy Todd, SexoBueno, Hann Solo, 7-2, $20-$30. Eventbrite.com
Simo, Sour Cream Band, 8, $12-$15
Cosmic Charlie’s
723 National Ave.
Sam Jones Trio, 9, $5
Vena Cava, Aluxes, Polterguise, 9, $5
Jockey Onassis, Fox Talk, NonCompliant, 8, $5
Country Boy Brewing
Lane’s Run Business Park, 108 Corporate Blvd., Georgetown
Grayson Jenkins, 6-9
11th Frame Lounge at Southland Lanes
205 Southland Dr.
Twist of Fate, 9:30, $5
Grand Atrium at Red Mile
1200 Red Mile Rd.
H-D Entertainment, 10-1
Encore of Lexington, 9-1
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; Other Brothers, 10:30
Greg Austin, 8:30; Joby Jamerson, 10:30
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
DJ Rice, 7-10
Ben Lacy, Corey Cross, 7-10
Lorraine’s Bar and Grill
909 Winchester Rd.
Karaoke, 8
Chick McDonald, 9
Open mic, 6
Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers
384 Woodland Ave.
Matt Gerwin, 6-8; Southern Daze, 10-midnight
Baja Yetis, 10
RC and the NiteShades, 6-10
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
LexVegas, 9-1
LexVegas, 9-1
Manchester Music Hall
899 Manchester St.
The SteelDrivers, 7, $20
The SteelDrivers, 7, $20
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville
Brad Hardin and Workin Man Band, 9-1, $5
Sheldon Road Band, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Radio 80, 9
Radio 80, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Trippin Roots, 9:30, $5
Boogie G & The Titanics, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Rob Dread & The KMA, 9:30-1:30
Past the Point, 9:30-1:30
Slainte Public House
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
Eric Bolander, 7
Liam’s Fancy, 7
Jordan Chapman, 4
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Ray Adams, Stan Nickell, 8
DJ Rice, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Dead Winter Carpenters, Derek Spencer, Logan Magness, 8, $7 advance, $10 day of show
Alma Gitana, 9:30, $12
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Skinny Mulligan, 6
