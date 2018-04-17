Tour lets ‘Dancing with the Stars’ stars tell their own stories

There aren’t too many people that can fully relate to the current reality of a ballroom-dancer-turned-television-celebrity like ABC “Dancing With The Stars” dancers Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy, younger brother Valentin “Val” Chmerkovskiy and Maks’ wife Peta Murgatroyd. But the story of how they got to this point in their lives as both dancers and family members is one the performers believe connects with an audience.
“We had our ups and downs, but the truth is I am lucky enough to realize how lucky I am to be able to work with my siblings, to be able to perform with my siblings, to be able to perform on the highest level,” Val said, taking a break from rehearsals. “This is just another interpretation of that feel-good American dream story.”
The latest artistic, rhythmic and kinetic iteration of Maks, Val and Peta’s story cannot be seen on any television screen. The three dancers are currently on tour performing “Maks, Val & Peta: Confidential” in theaters across the country. The show comes to the EKU Center for the Arts on Friday.
Maks, Val and Peta became familiar faces to television audiences on their time with “DWTS.” Maks, one of the show’s longest-tenured dance professionals and resident “bad boy,” has been with the show for 17 seasons since 2006 and captured one Mirror Ball Championship in 2014 with Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davis. Val made frequent “DWTS” guest appearances for performances before becoming a competing pro starting in Season 11, with two Mirror Ball titles to his credit in Season 20 with actress Rumer Willis and Season 23 with Olympic artistic gymnast Laurie Hernandez. Peta joined the “DWTS” cast in 2011 and captured her own Mirror Ball after partnering with NFL wide receiver Donald Driver in Season 14 and model and actor Nyle DiMarco in Season 22.
The success and exposure of the show led Maks and Val to put together a dance show “Maks & Val: Our Way,” which they took to 45 cities across the country in the summer of 2016. The show used choreography and storytelling to show Maks and Val’s real-life journey as Ukranian-born immigrants who taught Latin dance in Brooklyn, New York, and found success in the dance world with themes of family, love and celebration. When Maks married the New Zealand-born Peta in 2017 and they had a son, both the family and the nature of the show expanded in the form of “Maks, Val & Peta: Confidential.”
Since being a part of this tour and regularly joining her husband and brother-in-law on stage, Peta said it’s a welcome and artistic change from her “DTWS” duties.
“I think you should always try to dance from your heart, and the competition gets away from some of that authenticity,” Peta said. “I’m loving it. I feel so invested in this because I’m able to tell my story that some people know, some people don’t, and I get to share it through dance.”
Val said “Confidential” will be a unique experience featuring dancers of the highest caliber that will definitely make some people want to sign up for dance lessons, but that there will also be plenty of humanity behind the choreography.
“We’re just everyday people who just happen to be pursuing this world of dance and expressing and telling the stories we all feel, but we have this magic power to do it through dance,” Val said. “People will feel happy. I guarantee that.”
If you go
Maks, Val & Peta: Confidential
When: 7:30 p.m. April 20
Where: EKU Center for the Arts, 1 Hall Dr., Richmond
Tickets: $50 to $75
Phone: 859-622-7469
Online: Ekucenter.com
