The week to come: Food Truck Friday, Three-Day Event, Cirque Du Soleil

April 26-29
Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event
Kentucky Hose Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. Ground admission $25-$50 daily. For more ticket information go to Kentuckythreedayevent.com.
April 27
Food Truck Friday
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Lexington Herald-Leader front parking lot, 100 Midland Ave. A portion of the proceeds will benefit United Way of the Bluegrass. Bit.ly/2H881gD.
April 27-29
Cirque du Soleil: Corteo
7:30 Fri.; 3:30, 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 1, 5 p.m. Sun. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. $25.50-$155.50. Rupparena.com.
April 28
Hallelujah: The Leonard Cohen Tribute Encore
7 p.m. Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St. $15, $20 day of show. 859-280-2218. Lexingtonlyric.tix.com.
April 28
‘The Bluegrass Files: Down the Rabbit Hole’ Book Launch
6-8 p.m. Magee’s Bakery, 726 E. Main St.
