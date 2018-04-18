Zara Tindall aboard High Kingdom at the 2017 Kentucky Three-Day Event at the Kentucky Horse Park. This year the event is presented by Land Rover.
Stage & Dance

The week to come: Food Truck Friday, Three-Day Event, Cirque Du Soleil

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

April 18, 2018 02:20 PM

April 26-29

Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event

Kentucky Hose Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. Ground admission $25-$50 daily. For more ticket information go to Kentuckythreedayevent.com.

April 27

Food Truck Friday

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Lexington Herald-Leader front parking lot, 100 Midland Ave. A portion of the proceeds will benefit United Way of the Bluegrass. Bit.ly/2H881gD.

April 27-29

Cirque du Soleil: Corteo

7:30 Fri.; 3:30, 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 1, 5 p.m. Sun. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. $25.50-$155.50. Rupparena.com.

April 28

Hallelujah: The Leonard Cohen Tribute Encore

7 p.m. Lyric Theatre, 300 E. Third St. $15, $20 day of show. 859-280-2218. Lexingtonlyric.tix.com.

April 28

‘The Bluegrass Files: Down the Rabbit Hole’ Book Launch

6-8 p.m. Magee’s Bakery, 726 E. Main St.

