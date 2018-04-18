Gideon Alorwoyie’s Afrikania performs at Willie’s this weekend.
Gideon Alorwoyie’s Afrikania performs at Willie’s this weekend. Photo provided
Gideon Alorwoyie’s Afrikania performs at Willie’s this weekend. Photo provided

Stage & Dance

Who’s playing where this weekend?

April 18, 2018 03:25 PM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Donovan Chrisman & The Desperados, 10

Paul Groves Band, 10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Eric Cummins Band, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder & Friends, 8-midnight

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Hi 5, 9-1

Zeds Dead, 9-1

Conch Republic, 3-7

Bogart’s at Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Mike Archer, 8-11

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Derek Spencer, 6-9

DJ Crowe, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Strip District, Bandit Sam, NP Presley & Ghost of Jesse Garon, 9

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

And It Stoned Me: Van Morrison Tribute, 8, $10

Julien Baker, Tancred, 9, sold out.

Unofficial: Shane Smith, Michael Chandler, 4, $10

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Mike Archer, 6-9

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Freakdaddy & Dead Air Dennis’ Rock-n-Soul Revue, 10-2

Josh Pierce, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Cosmic Charlie’s

723 National Ave.

OTIS, Sour Cream, Taildragger, 8, $10

Bit Brigade: “The Legend of Zelda,” Thor Axe, Swamp Hawk, 8, $10

Ky. Health Justice Network Dance-a-Thon, 7, $10

Country Boy Brewing

Lane’s Run Business Park, 108 Corporate Blvd., Georgetown

The Other Brothers, 7-10

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30

Grand Atrium at Red Mile

1200 Red Mile Rd.

The Quack, 10-1

Off the Clock, 9-1

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; Brother Smith, 10:30

Greg Austin, 8:30; Jordan King, 10:30

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Chris Weiss, 7-10

Derek Spencer, 7-10

Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers

384 Woodland Ave.

Robert Frahm Trio, 6-8

Drunk & Sailor, 9-10:30; Bedford, 11-2

Matty Rodgers, 6-8

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

Slick Floors, 8-midnight, $5

LexVegas, 9:30-1:30

Manchester Music Hall

899 Manchester St.

Thunderstruck: AC/DC Tribute, 7, $12

Deer Tick, John Moreland, 7, $25

Miguel’s Restaurant

1530 Versailles Rd., Frankfort

Vanguard, 6:30-11

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

The Fever, 9

The Fever, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Kenny Owens & Group Therapy, 9:30, $5

Superfecta, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Anagram, 8-midnight

Rob Dread & The KMA, 10-1:30

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

Wes Smith, 7

Shanghai Express, 7

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; A Little Bit More, 8

Rhodora’s Edge, 7; Brad Hulett, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 5:30-9

Wallace Station Deli

3854 Old Frankfort Pk.

Liberty Road, 6

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Lee Carroll’s Afro Funk Allstars, 9:30, $10

Gideon Alorwoyie’s Afrikania, 9:30, $10

Don Gallardo, 8:30, $5

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Stephanie Jeter & Friends, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

  Comments  