Who’s playing where this weekend?

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Donovan Chrisman & The Desperados, 10
Paul Groves Band, 10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Eric Cummins Band, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder & Friends, 8-midnight
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Hi 5, 9-1
Zeds Dead, 9-1
Conch Republic, 3-7
Bogart’s at Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
Mike Archer, 8-11
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Derek Spencer, 6-9
DJ Crowe, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Strip District, Bandit Sam, NP Presley & Ghost of Jesse Garon, 9
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
And It Stoned Me: Van Morrison Tribute, 8, $10
Julien Baker, Tancred, 9, sold out.
Unofficial: Shane Smith, Michael Chandler, 4, $10
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Mike Archer, 6-9
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Freakdaddy & Dead Air Dennis’ Rock-n-Soul Revue, 10-2
Josh Pierce, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Cosmic Charlie’s
723 National Ave.
OTIS, Sour Cream, Taildragger, 8, $10
Bit Brigade: “The Legend of Zelda,” Thor Axe, Swamp Hawk, 8, $10
Ky. Health Justice Network Dance-a-Thon, 7, $10
Country Boy Brewing
Lane’s Run Business Park, 108 Corporate Blvd., Georgetown
The Other Brothers, 7-10
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30
Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30
Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30
Grand Atrium at Red Mile
1200 Red Mile Rd.
The Quack, 10-1
Off the Clock, 9-1
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; Brother Smith, 10:30
Greg Austin, 8:30; Jordan King, 10:30
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Chris Weiss, 7-10
Derek Spencer, 7-10
Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers
384 Woodland Ave.
Robert Frahm Trio, 6-8
Drunk & Sailor, 9-10:30; Bedford, 11-2
Matty Rodgers, 6-8
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
Slick Floors, 8-midnight, $5
LexVegas, 9:30-1:30
Manchester Music Hall
899 Manchester St.
Thunderstruck: AC/DC Tribute, 7, $12
Deer Tick, John Moreland, 7, $25
Miguel’s Restaurant
1530 Versailles Rd., Frankfort
Vanguard, 6:30-11
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
The Fever, 9
The Fever, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Kenny Owens & Group Therapy, 9:30, $5
Superfecta, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Anagram, 8-midnight
Rob Dread & The KMA, 10-1:30
Slainte Public House
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
Wes Smith, 7
Shanghai Express, 7
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; A Little Bit More, 8
Rhodora’s Edge, 7; Brad Hulett, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 5:30-9
Wallace Station Deli
3854 Old Frankfort Pk.
Liberty Road, 6
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Lee Carroll’s Afro Funk Allstars, 9:30, $10
Gideon Alorwoyie’s Afrikania, 9:30, $10
Don Gallardo, 8:30, $5
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Stephanie Jeter & Friends, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits.
