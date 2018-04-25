In church drama, revelation threatens everything, even the pastor’s marriage

“I have a powerful urge to communicate with you, but I find the distance between us insurmountable,” Pastor Paul (Roger Leasor) says earnestly during the opening moments of AthensWest’s poignant production of “The Christians,” by Lucas Hnath.

At first, Pastor Paul’s line about an insurmountable distance seems anecdotal and even light hearted. He is quoting himself, after all, in a note he wrote to a stranger on an airplane who would later become his wife, Elizabeth (Sherman Fracher).

Poised on stage behind her husband, Elizabeth’s politician’s wife smile grows increasingly forced as her husband uses the line from their love story as the refrain for an epiphany-laden sermon so theologically jarring that it splits the megachurch he founded — even his own marriage — into two contentious factions, threatening the livelihood and legacy of everything he has worked to build in his life (and potentially, his afterlife).

The line could also summarize the the play’s deeper message: there are ways of bridging seemingly impossible distances, namely with love and humility and openness, but those ways aren’t easy. There are struggles, tears, genuine loss, feelings of isolation, betrayal and hopelessness along the journey to reconciliation.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

It was a message well received during the Sunday matinee performance I attended.

Pastor Paul (Roger Leasor, left) is confronted by Associate Pastor Joshua (Curtis Lipsey, right) over Paul’s explosive sermon. Rich Copley rcopley@herald-leader.com

Hnath’s deftly lyrical writing and experienced insights into church culture pack a whopping emotional and theological punch into the 90-minute play, effectively using the church’s schism and the troubled hearts of its congregants as a platform for examining any organization or social group whose integrity is threatened by evolving ideas.

However, the play’s sublime and heart-rending performances by an all-star ensemble elevate it to something greater, something transcendental, something like ... church.

Leasor and Fracher deliver sensitive, nuanced, deeply human performances as the pastor with a radical declaration of revised beliefs and the wife who worries she won’t get to spend eternity with him as a result.

As Pastor Paul, Leasor elegantly conveys all the requisite charisma of a megachurch leader while retaining a genuine and likeable sense of humility. It is a difficult dance to do: to completely — some might say arrogantly — take responsibility for the lives and afterlives of his flock by embracing a radical new belief. The fact that his revelation comes immediately after the church’s behemoth building is paid off is suspicious to some, but Leasor delivers Paul’s message with earnest devotion. He truly believes what he is preaching, just as others, including his own wife, truly believe the opposite.

Fracher’s performance as Elizabeth is a master class in subtlety and quiet anguish as she processes and struggles with her husband’s deep betrayal of beliefs she assumed they shared.

Roger Leasor plays Pastor Paul, a megachurch leader whose church is torn by his controversial sermon. Rich Copley rcopley@herald-leader.com

Together, the duo create some stunning moments on stage as they grapple with how — and if — they might come together or fall apart.

Speaking of powerful moments, Curtis Lipsey III’s monologue as Associate Pastor Joshua about the death of his mother, who he literally believes went to hell because of her unbelief, is one of the most emotionally stirring moments I’ve experienced at the theater. Furtively glancing around the dark theater, I noticed several people wiping tears away, as I did.

The play’s greatest appeal is that it can be accessed on so many levels. It provides a smart and insightful context for examining Christianity and religion in general, while also inviting speculation about the broader challenge of living peaceably and humanely alongside others who passionately hold values different from or in direct opposition to one’s own. That is not an easy feat in today’s divisive social and political climate, which makes the play’s impact all the more relevant to our shared public lives and our individual inner lives. Perhaps the distance between us is not as insurmountable as we think.