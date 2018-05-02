Heather Clark of Frankfort on Kentucky Derby day at Keeneland in 2017. You can celebrate the Kentucky Oaks and Derby at Keeneland this weekend.
Stage & Dance

6 things to do this weekend in the Bluegrass

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

May 02, 2018 01:44 PM

Oaks and Derby at Keeneland

Keep it local and celebrate the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby at Keeneland. Watch live racing from Churchill Downs at the historic race course at 4201 Versailles Road. Activities include wagering, food and drinks, pony rides, crafts, and face painting. Gates open at 9 a.m. Admission is free on Friday, $5 on Saturday, free for ages 12 and younger. Keeneland.com.

'Red Velvet Cake War'

crawford.jpg
Lavell Crawford will perform at Comedy Off Broadway.
Photo provided

Three southern cousins throw a family reunion and a wager is made on who bakes the best red velvet cake in this comedy presented by Studio Players. Perforrmances are 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, through May 20 at the Carriage House Theatre at 154 West Bell Court. Tickets are $21, $11 for students. Studioplayers.org.

Lavell Crawford

The comedian who played Huell Babineaux on "Breaking Bad" performs at Comedy Off Broadway. Show times are 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $28. Comedyoffbroadway.com.

baseball.JPG
Bluegrass Barons Vintage player Tom "Lefty" Clouse watches his hit while practicing at Waveland in 2016. The team plays a double-header on Sunday.

Vintage Baseball

Take the family out to the ballgame as Lexington's vintage team, the Bluegrass Barons, plays against the Losantiville Black Stockings. The double-header starts at 1 p.m. Sunday at Waveland State Historic Site. Tickets are $5 for adults, $2 for ages 7 to 12.

tracylawrence.jpg
Country music star Tracy Lawrence will perform at Renfro Valley.
Photo provided

Tracy Lawrence

Known for hits like "Find Out Who Your Friends Are" and "Time Marches On," the country music star performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Renfro Valley in Mount Sterling. Tickets are $35 to $45. Renfrovalley.com.

nightmarket1.JPG
Visitors to the July Night Market. This month's event is Friday at the 700 block of Bryan Avenue.
Rob Bolson Lexington Herald-Leader

The Night Market

The monthly market is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the 700 block of Bryan Avenue. The event features local businesses, vendors, food, and music. Nolicdc.org.

