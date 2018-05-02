6 things to do this weekend in the Bluegrass

Oaks and Derby at Keeneland
Keep it local and celebrate the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby at Keeneland. Watch live racing from Churchill Downs at the historic race course at 4201 Versailles Road. Activities include wagering, food and drinks, pony rides, crafts, and face painting. Gates open at 9 a.m. Admission is free on Friday, $5 on Saturday, free for ages 12 and younger. Keeneland.com.
'Red Velvet Cake War'
Three southern cousins throw a family reunion and a wager is made on who bakes the best red velvet cake in this comedy presented by Studio Players. Perforrmances are 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, through May 20 at the Carriage House Theatre at 154 West Bell Court. Tickets are $21, $11 for students. Studioplayers.org.
Lavell Crawford
The comedian who played Huell Babineaux on "Breaking Bad" performs at Comedy Off Broadway. Show times are 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $28. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Vintage Baseball
Take the family out to the ballgame as Lexington's vintage team, the Bluegrass Barons, plays against the Losantiville Black Stockings. The double-header starts at 1 p.m. Sunday at Waveland State Historic Site. Tickets are $5 for adults, $2 for ages 7 to 12.
Tracy Lawrence
Known for hits like "Find Out Who Your Friends Are" and "Time Marches On," the country music star performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Renfro Valley in Mount Sterling. Tickets are $35 to $45. Renfrovalley.com.
The Night Market
The monthly market is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the 700 block of Bryan Avenue. The event features local businesses, vendors, food, and music. Nolicdc.org.
Comments