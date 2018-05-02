Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Tyler Halsey & Stealing Thunder, 10
Dillon Carmichael, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
DJ Rice, 7-10
Ben Lacy, Corey Cross, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Straight Shot, 8:30-12:30
Eric Cummins Band, 3-7
Ronn Crowder & Friends, 8-midnight
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Ben Lacy 8-11
Retro Symphony, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Derek Spencer, 6-9
Dean Phelps, 6-9
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
On The Rail Roots Festival, 9, $20-$25
On The Rail Roots Festival, 9, $20-$25
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Mike Archer, 6-9
Champions Sports Bar & Grill
1025 Amberley Way, Richmond
Five Below Band, 9
Five Below Band, 9
Cosmic Charlie’s
723 National Ave.
MojoFlo, 9, $10
The Telescopes, LSD & the Search for God, Verstarker, 9, $10
Country Boy Brewing
Lane’s Run Business Park, 108 Corporate Blvd., Georgetown
Ricardo Moreno, 7-10
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30
Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30
Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; Brother Smith, 10:30
Butch & Mannie, 9:30
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Troy & Buck, 7-10
Willie Eames, 7-10
Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers
384 Woodland Ave.
The Yonders, 5:30; Five Minutes Left, 10
Share, 29 Horses, Paper Dolls, 10
Mandy Ray, 6
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
LexVegas, 10-2
LexVegas, 10-2
Manchester Music Hall
899 Manchester St.
Trivium, ‘68, 6:30, $20-$22
Clutch, 7, $29-$60
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
The Throwbacks, 9
Vanguard, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Better Off Dead, 9:30, $5
Boogie G & The Titanics, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Karaoke, 9-1
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr.
Solidago, 8-midnight
Slainte Public House
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
Paul Kinzer, 7
Chelsea Nolan, 8
TT’s Tacos & Tortas
173 Versailles Rd., Frankfort
Mike Archer, 6-9
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Donnie Bowling, Kay Spears, 8
Bruce Lewis, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 5:30-9
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pk., Versailles
Stephanie Jeter, 6
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Laid Back Country Picker, Luna & The Mountain Jets, Wayne Graham, 9, $10
The Bats, $12
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Whistle & Fish, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues
Comments