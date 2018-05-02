The Retro Symphony will perform at Banners.
The Retro Symphony will perform at Banners. Photo provided

Stage & Dance

Who’s playing where this weekend

May 02, 2018 06:12 PM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Tyler Halsey & Stealing Thunder, 10

Dillon Carmichael, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

DJ Rice, 7-10

Ben Lacy, Corey Cross, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Straight Shot, 8:30-12:30

Eric Cummins Band, 3-7

Ronn Crowder & Friends, 8-midnight

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Ben Lacy 8-11

Retro Symphony, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Derek Spencer, 6-9

Dean Phelps, 6-9

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

On The Rail Roots Festival, 9, $20-$25

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Mike Archer, 6-9

Champions Sports Bar & Grill

1025 Amberley Way, Richmond

Five Below Band, 9

Cosmic Charlie’s

723 National Ave.

MojoFlo, 9, $10

The Telescopes, LSD & the Search for God, Verstarker, 9, $10

Country Boy Brewing

Lane’s Run Business Park, 108 Corporate Blvd., Georgetown

Ricardo Moreno, 7-10

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; Brother Smith, 10:30

Butch & Mannie, 9:30

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Troy & Buck, 7-10

Willie Eames, 7-10

Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers

384 Woodland Ave.

The Yonders, 5:30; Five Minutes Left, 10

Share, 29 Horses, Paper Dolls, 10

Mandy Ray, 6

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

LexVegas, 10-2

Manchester Music Hall

899 Manchester St.

Trivium, ‘68, 6:30, $20-$22

Clutch, 7, $29-$60

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

The Throwbacks, 9

Vanguard, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Better Off Dead, 9:30, $5

Boogie G & The Titanics, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Karaoke, 9-1

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr.

Solidago, 8-midnight

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

Paul Kinzer, 7

Chelsea Nolan, 8

TT’s Tacos & Tortas

173 Versailles Rd., Frankfort

Mike Archer, 6-9

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Donnie Bowling, Kay Spears, 8

Bruce Lewis, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 5:30-9

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pk., Versailles

Stephanie Jeter, 6

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Laid Back Country Picker, Luna & The Mountain Jets, Wayne Graham, 9, $10

The Bats, $12

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Whistle & Fish, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

