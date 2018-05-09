Ceramic Animal plays The Burl May 13.
Who’s playing where this weekend?

May 09, 2018 03:38 PM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Josh Bogard & The Dirty South, 10

George Molton & 90 Proof, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Chris Weiss, 7-10

Eric Bolander, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Straight Shot, 8:30-12:30

Eric Cummins Band, 3-7

Ronn Crowder & Friends, 8-midnight

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Freak Daddy’s Rock ’n’ Roll Revue, 9-1

Dave Trivisonno & Friends, 6-1

Bogart’s at Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Mike Archer, 8-11

Mike Archer, 8-11

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Much Obliged, 6-9

Mike Evces, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Eddie Barber & Off the Wagon, 9

Eddie Barber & Off the Wagon, 9

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Alcatraz Shakedown Five-Year Anniversary Show, 9, $10

Hyryder, 9, $10

Ceramic Animal, Buck the Taxidermist, 8, $10

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Sorry Atari, 7-11

Cosmic Charlie’s

723 National Ave.

Hollow Bone, Dr. Hamilton’s Remedy, 9, $5

Restless Leg String Band, Electric Garden, 9, $10

Grateful Sunday, 9

Country Boy Brewing

Lane’s Run Business Park, 108 Corporate Blvd., Georgetown

Tyler Stephens, 6

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; Joby Jameson, 10:30

Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson Jenkins, 10:30

I Don’t Care Bar & Grill

315 N. Second St., Nicholasville

Five Below Band, 9

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

DJ Rice, 8-11

Jordan King, 8-11

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

LexVegas, 10-2

LexVegas, 10-2

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Radio 80, 9

Radio 80, 9

Palmers Fresh Grill

161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C-8

Daylor Dye, noon-3

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

King’s Ransom, 9:30, $5

The Other Brothers, 9:30, $5

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

Grayson Jenkins, 7

Liam’s Fancy, 7

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Michael Twardy, 8

Five Minutes Left, 8

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pk., Versailles

Liberty Road, 6

Waterfront

220 Athens Boonesboro Rd, Winchester

Elvis Cocktail, 8

The X’s, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

India Ramey, Rhyan Sinclair, 9:30, $7-$10

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Sam Gleaves & Friends, 6

