Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Branden Martin, 10
Larry Williams, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Steve Childers, 7-10
Mike Archer, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
The Moonshiners, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder & Friends, 8-midnight
Bogart’s at Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
Solidago, 8-11
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Chris Weiss, 6-9
Adam Fister, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Robby Cox, 7-10
DJ Hooty Hoo, 9
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
500 Miles to Memphis, 9, $10
The Binders: Fleetwood Mac “Rumours” Replay, 9, $10
Capone, 9, $5
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Be Square, 7-10
Jason Hugg, 6:30-9:30
Cosmic Charlie’s
723 National Ave.
Same As It Ever Was, 9, $10
Vessel, 9, $10
Country Boy Brewing
Lane’s Run Business Park, 108 Corporate Blvd., Georgetown
Elijah Butler, 7-10
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30
Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Jim Richardson, 8:30; Greg Austin, 10:30
Greg Austin, 8:30; Skin Tight, 10:30
Horseshoes Ky. Grill and Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Tim Elkins, 6; George Molton, 10, $5
Tony Moore, 6; George Molton, 10, $5
Double Trouble, 7
Lakeside Live
161 Lexington Green Circle
Lauren Mink, 7-10
The Fever, 7-10
Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers
384 Woodland Ave.
Robert Frahm Trio, 6-8; Fox Talk, Dr. Hamilton’s Remedy, 10
Elisabeth Beckwitt, 6-7:30; The AmpFibians, 9
RC and the NiteShades, 6-9
Manchester Music Hall
899 Manchester St.
Black Stone Cherry, 7, $20-$55
Underoath, 7, $36
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
HoneyChild, 9
Palmers Fresh Grill
161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C-8
Frontier, noon-3
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Boogie G & The Titanics, 9:30, $5
Superfecta, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Kung Fu Fighters, 9-1
Anagram, 9-1
Ruddy Duck
131 Cheapside
Erica Martin Band, 8:30-12:30
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr.
Sorry Atari, 7-11
Slainte Public House
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
Thomas Turley Duo, 7
Marsha Lee, 8
Squires Tavern
3429 Buckhorn Dr.
Dave Ponder & The Thirstin Howl Band, 9-1
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; A Little Bit More, 8
Wesley Saylor, Cody Morgan, 6-8; Vanessa Davis, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 5:30-9
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pk., Versailles
Stephanie Jeter & Friends, 6
Waterfront
220 Athens Boonesboro Rd, Winchester
Slick Brothers, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Robbie Fulks, 9:30, $12
C The Beat, 9, $10
Lonely Heart String Band, 8:30, $7
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Kati Penn & Friends, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues
