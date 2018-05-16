A Little Bit More — Jill Hamlin and Reed Fields — perform at The Twisted Cork May 18.
Stage & Dance

Who’s playing where this weekend

May 16, 2018 03:25 PM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Branden Martin, 10

Larry Williams, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Steve Childers, 7-10

Mike Archer, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

The Moonshiners, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder & Friends, 8-midnight

Bogart’s at Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Solidago, 8-11

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Chris Weiss, 6-9

Adam Fister, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Robby Cox, 7-10

DJ Hooty Hoo, 9

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

500 Miles to Memphis, 9, $10

The Binders: Fleetwood Mac “Rumours” Replay, 9, $10

Capone, 9, $5

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Be Square, 7-10

Jason Hugg, 6:30-9:30

Cosmic Charlie’s

723 National Ave.

Same As It Ever Was, 9, $10

Vessel, 9, $10

Country Boy Brewing

Lane’s Run Business Park, 108 Corporate Blvd., Georgetown

Elijah Butler, 7-10

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

Dave Hall, 6:30-10:30

Jason Yeary, 6:30-9:30

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Jim Richardson, 8:30; Greg Austin, 10:30

Greg Austin, 8:30; Skin Tight, 10:30

Horseshoes Ky. Grill and Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Tim Elkins, 6; George Molton, 10, $5

Tony Moore, 6; George Molton, 10, $5

Double Trouble, 7

Lakeside Live

161 Lexington Green Circle

Lauren Mink, 7-10

The Fever, 7-10

Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers

384 Woodland Ave.

Robert Frahm Trio, 6-8; Fox Talk, Dr. Hamilton’s Remedy, 10

Elisabeth Beckwitt, 6-7:30; The AmpFibians, 9

RC and the NiteShades, 6-9

Manchester Music Hall

899 Manchester St.

Black Stone Cherry, 7, $20-$55

Underoath, 7, $36

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

HoneyChild, 9

Palmers Fresh Grill

161 Lexington Green Circle, Suite C-8

Frontier, noon-3

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Boogie G & The Titanics, 9:30, $5

Superfecta, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Kung Fu Fighters, 9-1

Anagram, 9-1

Ruddy Duck

131 Cheapside

Erica Martin Band, 8:30-12:30

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr.

Sorry Atari, 7-11

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

Thomas Turley Duo, 7

Marsha Lee, 8

Squires Tavern

3429 Buckhorn Dr.

Dave Ponder & The Thirstin Howl Band, 9-1

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; A Little Bit More, 8

Wesley Saylor, Cody Morgan, 6-8; Vanessa Davis, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 5:30-9

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pk., Versailles

Stephanie Jeter & Friends, 6

Waterfront

220 Athens Boonesboro Rd, Winchester

Slick Brothers, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Robbie Fulks, 9:30, $12

C The Beat, 9, $10

Lonely Heart String Band, 8:30, $7

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Kati Penn & Friends, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

