The week to come: Festival of the Bluegrass, Tech N9ne, and Hemp Heritage Evening

June 4
Tech N9ne
7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. $28. Manchestermusichall.com. (See story, Page 4.)
June 6
Hemp Heritage Evening
5-7:30 p.m. Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road. Tours of hemp plot, vendors, samples. Free admission. Henryclay.org.
June 7-10
Festival of the Bluegrass
Kentucky Horse Park Campground, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. Daily tickets $10-55. Free for ages 12 and younger. Four-day pass $100. Festivalofthebluegrass.com.
June 8
Summer Nights in Suburbia: Appalatin
7 p.m. June 8. Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. Free. Lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia.
June 9
'The Stephen Foster Story' opening night
Pre-show celebration 6:30 p.m. Show time 8 p.m. Performances on select nights through Aug. 11. J. Dan Talbott Amphitheater, 411 E. Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown. $20-$25 adults, $11-$13 children. Stephenfoster.com.
