Phil Barker, Zach Smith, and Robert Greer of Town Mountain play the Festival of the Bluegrass in 2017. This year's event is June 7 to 10.
Stage & Dance

The week to come: Festival of the Bluegrass, Tech N9ne, and Hemp Heritage Evening

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

May 30, 2018 04:58 PM

June 4

Tech N9ne

7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. $28. Manchestermusichall.com. (See story, Page 4.)

techn9ne.jpg
Rap artist Tech N9ne performs at Manchester Musical Hall this week.
Photo provided

June 6

Hemp Heritage Evening

5-7:30 p.m. Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road. Tours of hemp plot, vendors, samples. Free admission. Henryclay.org.

hemp.JPG
University of Kentucky agronomist David Williams held a hemp leaf at the UK Spindletop Research Farm in 2014. The Hemp Heritage Evening is Wednesday at Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate.
Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

June 7-10

Festival of the Bluegrass

Kentucky Horse Park Campground, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. Daily tickets $10-55. Free for ages 12 and younger. Four-day pass $100. Festivalofthebluegrass.com.

June 8

Summer Nights in Suburbia: Appalatin

7 p.m. June 8. Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. Free. Lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia.

June 9

'The Stephen Foster Story' opening night

Pre-show celebration 6:30 p.m. Show time 8 p.m. Performances on select nights through Aug. 11. J. Dan Talbott Amphitheater, 411 E. Stephen Foster Ave., Bardstown. $20-$25 adults, $11-$13 children. Stephenfoster.com.



