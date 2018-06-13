Who’s playing where this weekend

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Jake Ellis Band, 10
Tyler Halsey & Stealing Thunder, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Mike Archer, 7-10
Adam Fister, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Vanguard, 8:30-12:30
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
The Distraxions, 9-1
Old Skool Stew, 9-1
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Willie Eames, 6-9
Ben Lacy, 6-9
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Benefit for Arc of Kentucky: Phat Mattress & Friends, 11:30
Deep Fried Tuesday, 8-10:30
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
Family and Friends, 9, $10-$12
Johnny Conqueroo EP Release, 9, $10
American Aquarium, Susto, 8, $15-$20
Cellar Bar and Grille
3256 Lansdowne Dr.
Sorry Atari, 7-11
Cosmic Charlie’s
723 National Ave.
of Montreal, 9, $20
Country Boy Brewing
Lane’s Run Business Park, 108 Corporate Blvd., Georgetown
George Molton, 6-9
Brother Smith, 7-10
Green Lantern Bar
497 W. Third St.
Tonstartssbandht, Daniel Case, Robert Beatty, 9, $5
Flat Tracker, Luna and The Mountain, Savage Radley, 9, $5
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, Doug Breeding, 10
Jim Richardson, 8:30; Greg Austin, 10:30
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Dock Steffey, 8-11
Freakdaddy’s Rock-N-Soul Revue, 8-11
Lakeside Live
161 Lexington Green Circle
Kudmani, 7-10
Tyler Halsey, 7-10
Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers
384 Woodland Ave.
He’s Dead Jim, Them God Damn Bangs, 9
Sour Cream, 6; Last of the Dodo, Damage Therapy, 10
RC & The NiteShades, 6
Momma’s Last Chance Saloon
2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville
Joe Robinson, 9-1, $5
Southern Flames Band, 9-1, $5
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
HoneyChild, 9
HoneyChild, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Six Pack Poets, 9, $5
Boogie & The Titanics, 9, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Retro Symphony, 9:30-1:30
Ruddy Duck
131 Cheapside
Skeets & The Smokin’ Camels, 8:30-12:30
Skeets & The Smokin’ Camels, 8:30-12:30
Slainte Public House
320 E. Main St., Georgetown
Trippin Roots, 8
Derek Spencer, 7
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Bob Allen, 8
Rhodora’s Edge, 6-8; Michael Tyree, 8
Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 5:30-9
Versailles Brewing Co.
513 Marsailles Rd., Versailles
Sorry Atari, 9-midnight
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pk., Versailles
Kati Penn, 6
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Sam Lewis, Adam Chaffins, 9:30, $10
John Hatfield Band, 9:30, $5
Wilshire’s Restaurant
124 Gen. John Payne Blvd., Georgetown
Be Square, 8-11:30
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Stephanie Jeter & Friends, 6
