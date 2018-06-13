Family and Friends perform at The Burl June 15.
Stage & Dance

Who’s playing where this weekend

June 13, 2018 01:28 PM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Jake Ellis Band, 10

Tyler Halsey & Stealing Thunder, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Mike Archer, 7-10

Adam Fister, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Vanguard, 8:30-12:30

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

The Distraxions, 9-1

Old Skool Stew, 9-1

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Willie Eames, 6-9

Ben Lacy, 6-9

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Benefit for Arc of Kentucky: Phat Mattress & Friends, 11:30

Deep Fried Tuesday, 8-10:30

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Family and Friends, 9, $10-$12

Johnny Conqueroo EP Release, 9, $10

American Aquarium, Susto, 8, $15-$20

Cellar Bar and Grille

3256 Lansdowne Dr.

Sorry Atari, 7-11

Cosmic Charlie’s

723 National Ave.

of Montreal, 9, $20

Country Boy Brewing

Lane’s Run Business Park, 108 Corporate Blvd., Georgetown

George Molton, 6-9

Brother Smith, 7-10

Green Lantern Bar

497 W. Third St.

Tonstartssbandht, Daniel Case, Robert Beatty, 9, $5

Flat Tracker, Luna and The Mountain, Savage Radley, 9, $5

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, Doug Breeding, 10

Jim Richardson, 8:30; Greg Austin, 10:30

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Dock Steffey, 8-11

Freakdaddy’s Rock-N-Soul Revue, 8-11

Lakeside Live

161 Lexington Green Circle

Kudmani, 7-10

Tyler Halsey, 7-10

Lynagh’s Burgers and Beers

384 Woodland Ave.

He’s Dead Jim, Them God Damn Bangs, 9

Sour Cream, 6; Last of the Dodo, Damage Therapy, 10

RC & The NiteShades, 6

Momma’s Last Chance Saloon

2213 Lexington Rd., Nicholasville

Joe Robinson, 9-1, $5

Southern Flames Band, 9-1, $5

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

HoneyChild, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Six Pack Poets, 9, $5

Boogie & The Titanics, 9, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Retro Symphony, 9:30-1:30

Ruddy Duck

131 Cheapside

Skeets & The Smokin’ Camels, 8:30-12:30

Slainte Public House

320 E. Main St., Georgetown

Trippin Roots, 8

Derek Spencer, 7

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Bob Allen, 8

Rhodora’s Edge, 6-8; Michael Tyree, 8

Red Barn Radio Open Mic, 5:30-9

Versailles Brewing Co.

513 Marsailles Rd., Versailles

Sorry Atari, 9-midnight

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pk., Versailles

Kati Penn, 6

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Sam Lewis, Adam Chaffins, 9:30, $10

John Hatfield Band, 9:30, $5

Wilshire’s Restaurant

124 Gen. John Payne Blvd., Georgetown

Be Square, 8-11:30

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Stephanie Jeter & Friends, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

