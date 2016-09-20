MOD Pizza opening in Hamburg; Nestlé Toll House Café coming to Broadway

MOD Pizza, made to order fast casual pizza restaurant, is opening Sept. 28 at 2217 War Admiral Way, in the former Calistoga restaurant off of Winchester at Hamburg.
The doors will open at 11 a.m. and the first 52 people in line will get free pizza. There also will be door prizes and giveaways and you might win free pizza for a year. Net proceeds from the day’s sales will support the Lexington Police and Lexington Firefighters, according to MOD.
MOD joins Blaze, Uncle Maddio’s and Pie Five in the fast-casual, super-hot oven pizza category in Lexington. MOD offers pizzas made with up to 30 toppings for one price, baked in an 800-degree oven in three minutes.
▪ Kentucky’s first Nestlé Toll House Café is opening by the end of the month at 867 South Broadway, in the same location as Jersey Mike’s, Pie Five Pizza, and Big Shake’s Hot Chicken. The cafe also will be a co-branded Red Mango, which will serve smoothies, juice and frozen yogurt, according to franchise owner Islam Masoud. The Nestlé Café will have cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, sweet crepes, cupcakes, muffins, coffee and cappuccino and more.
▪ Build Inclusion, a non-profit that works for community access for those with disabilities, is hosting Kentucky Epicure, a gourmet dinner of small plates, signature cocktails, live music and more 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Kitchen Concepts, 4001 Mall Road, near Fayette Mall.
The menu will be prepared by local chefs Beth Hensley of Sweet Lilu’s; DaRae Marcum of DaRae & Friends Catering; John Sanning of Smithtown Seafood; and Kate Horning who wrote “Healthy Living Redefined: Live It. Share It.” Tickets are $60 per person or $100 per couple; proceeds benefit Build Inclusion. Limited number of tickets available at eventbrite.com.
▪ The Bread Box Farmers Market, 501 West Sixth Street, is hosting a beer dinner from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Smithtown Seafood and Bread Box Farmers’ Market participants Rosemont Bakehouse, Elmwood Stock Farm, Parker Farms, Alive & Wild, Magic Beans Coffee Roasters, Providence Montessori School, and Bellaire Blooms Cut Flowers will be participating.
The four-course, five-beer menu will include Elmwood Stock Farm pate on Alive and Wild fermented crackers with Providence School plum compote; Parker Farms pork tenderloin medallions on roasted Elmwood vegetable salad with black garlic vinaigrette, Elmwood beef picadillo on polenta with brussels sprouts, Rosemont Bakehouse’s Magic Beans Coffee ricotta cake with Providence School blackberry sauce, all with beer pairings. Tickets are $35 per person; reserve a seat at eventbrite.com. Contact events@westsixth.com for more information.
▪ Alfalfa, 141 East Main Street, will celebrate German cuisine Wednesday for International Night. From 5:30 to 9 p.m. you can get roast pork, chicken and gravy, eggplant and portabella schnitzel, potato cakes, and strudel. Next week: Ethiopian night.
▪ On Sept. 25, Alfalfa will donate a portion of total brunch sales from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to the Greater Lex CROP (Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty) Hunger Walk, which will begin at 3 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, 460 East Main Street. Donations are accepted for the three-mile walk; there is no registration fee.
▪ The annual Angel’s Envy Cask Strength is out. This year’s version of the limited-release bourbon finished in port wine barrels is 124.6 proof, with notes of rose petals, fruitcake, strawberries, peppercorns, caramel coffee, and dried fig, according to the tasting notes. Suggested price of about $180 for a 750 ml bottle. It’s available in Kentucky and other states.
▪ Mark your calendar: On Saturday, Wilderness Trail Distillery, 4095 Lebanon Road in Danville, will hold a grand opening of the new, expanded distillery. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can do self-guided tours of the grounds and buildings, with Brothers’ Barbecue on site selling food and Wilderness Trail cocktails available for $5. Call 859-402-8707 for more information.
▪ Jefferson’s Bourbon will release Jefferson’s Reserve Old Rum Cask Finish nationally in mid-September for about $80. This expression features Jefferson’s Reserve 8-year-old bourbon finished for 15 months in barrels that once held Gosling’s Family Reserve Old Rum.
The result, according to a news release, is a bourbon with a deep caramel color and maple and banana flavors, with a hint of spice from the rum. In December 2014, this bourbon went into old Gosling’s Rum barrels, which previously housed the Family Reserve Old Rum, named the Rum of The Year by The Caribbean Journal in 2012.
▪ St. Louis-based Luxco last week announced that the $35 million distillery it is building in Bardstown will be known as Lux Row Distillers. Construction began May 2, at the 70-acre site in Nelson County off state highway KY-245. When completed, the distillery building will be approximately 18,000 square feet and the overall site will include six barrel warehouses, a tasting room, and event space, in addition to offering visitors a new stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. The distillery is expected to be operating by the end of 2017 and produce bourbon for Luxco brands Rebel Yell, Blood Oath and Ezra Brooks.
▪ Kroger has brought back its two-week event Savor World Flavor event, this year again featuring Italy. Through Sept. 28, customers can explore savory antipasti offerings, flavorful sauces and pastas, classic desserts, famous cheeses and spirited wines. Taste of Italy will feature samples, recipe ideas, new food products, buy-one-get-one-free offers and events that bring a taste of Italian culture to Kroger stores across the country.
