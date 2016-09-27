Celebrate Oktoberfest with local brews and City Barbecue

Blue Stallion Brewing, 610 West Third Street, is celebrating Oktoberfest through Sunday with daily activities, including German-themed food truck menus, Bavarian pretzels and Dad’s Smoked Lager Beer Cheese. They will have a fall beer tap takeover Wednesday with music by the Restless Leg String Band, Liternacht (buy a 1-liter stein of Oktoberfest or Dunkel for $20 and you get to keep it) on Friday , and live music from the Zinzinnati Bierband with polka dance lessons on Saturday.
▪ West Sixth Brewing, 501 West Sixth Street, will hold its fourth annual Oktoberfest celebration in Coolavin Park, 550 West Sixth Street, from 2 to 10 p.m. Oct. 1 with live music, German food, bouncy houses, food trucks including Whooo Wants Waffles?, Hidenori Yamaguchi, GirlsGirlsGirls Burritos and Smithtown Seafood with brats and pretzels, a 100-foot tented beer garden, live giant-pumpkin carving, and liter steins of beer. The taproom with be stocked with traditional glass steins, special tappings, and there will be a brewery tour at 2 p.m., and a fund-raising combo tour with FoodChain and the brewery at 4 p.m. Tickets for the FoodChain/brewery tour are $10 per person and include a beer tasting.
From 2 to 4 p.m., there will be a neighborhood picnic, including a cookout with chef Ouita Michel and Smithtown Seafood. No beer will be served outside until 3 p.m. to keep the party family friendly, according to the brewery.
The event will support FoodChain’s efforts to improve quality food access in the community and beyond, with 6 percent of the day’s proceeds going to the non-profit.
▪ In a slow-smoked homage to Oktoberfest, City Barbeque will celebrate “Quetoberfest” through Oct. 3 and donate $1 from the sale of every half-chicken to the American Cancer Society. Local City Barbeque restaurants, including the locations at 3292 Richmond Road and 2187 Harrodsburg Road, also will sell limited-edition pint glasses in collaboration with Cincinnati brewery Rhinegeist; the brewer’s 22 oz. Alice ale in a Quetoberfest glass will be sold for $9 (the glass itself will be available for $3), with $1 from each glass sale benefiting the American Cancer Society.
▪ Chef Jessica Van Houten of Dutch’s Bake Shop is selling French pastries, cakes, cupcakes, desserts, muffins and breads wholesale to restaurants, at the Bluegrass Farmers Market, and now offering them by special order direct to customers. You can order on the Dutch’s Bake Shop page on Facebook. Pick up at Creative Table Kitchen and Catering, 185 Pasadena Drive. Call 859-935-5623 for more information.
▪ Alfalfa, 141 East Main, has begun serving pancakes for Flapjack Fridays. Beginning at 11 a.m., you can get short and tall stacks of special pancakes, as well as other breakfast items like the Gravelswitch, and the regular lunch menu. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; kids eat free all day. For more information, call 859-253-0014.
On Wednesday, Alfalfa will celebrate Ethiopian cuisine for International Night. From 5:30 to 9 p.m., you can get doro wot (chicken simmered with spiced butter, onions, garlic, ginger and spices served with injera), asa tibs (fried corvina with onions, peppers, garlic and spiced butter served with injera), vegetable platter, potato spinach balls, yetakelt w’et (carrots, potatoes, cabbage and green beans simmered with tomato, garlic and spices), lentils and eggplant, collard greens and spiced cheese, azifa (green lentil salad with onion, tomato, lemon and green chilies), and sambusa (sweet potato, green pea and jalapeno filled fried pastries.) Next week: Malaysian night.
▪ Lucky’s Market, 1030 South Broadway, is having a Holiday Tasting Party from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 3. Learn more about how to cook with essential oils.
▪ The Bourbon Social Main Event, featuring more than 100 items to taste including bourbons, whiskeys, other barrel-aged spirits, local wines by Lovers Leap and barrel-aged beers, plus small plates by area chefs, will be 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky, 4029 Airport Road. Tickets are $45 per person, available at thebourbonsocial.com.
▪ This fall, Buffalo Trace Distillery will release three unique vintage-dated bourbons honoring the National Historic Landmark’s original name — the O.F.C. Distillery. During Colonel E. H. Taylor, Jr’s tenure, the O.F.C. Distillery was renowned for producing top class whiskey. The first vintages of O.F.C. Bourbon Whiskey coming in November will be offered exclusively to non-profit organizations at no charge to raise money for their causes. Although these rare whiskeys will not be available in stores or bars and restaurants, later vintages will be released to the overall market starting in the spring of 2017.
The first release is only 200 bottles: 100 bottles from the year 1980, 50 bottles from 1982, and 50 bottles from 1983. Future releases will unveil whiskeys from the 1990s, including a 1993 vintage and several consecutive vintage years thereafter. Non-profit organizations located in the United States who are interested in obtaining a bottle to use as a fundraiser for their charity should visit ofcvintages.com to fill out an application.
To be considered, organizations must submit an official U.S. non-profit tax ID number and use the bottle for fund-raising purposes only. Applications will be taken online only and recipients of the bottles shall be notified by email by November 1st, at which time bottles will be shipped free of charge. Charities will have until March 1 to auction their bottle and report back to Buffalo Trace Distillery how much money was raised.
Collectors interested in a chance to buy a bottle can start checking the website in November ofcvintages.com for a list of non-profit organizations who will receive bottles for fundraisers.
▪ Diageo is releasing its ninth in the Orphan Barrel series: Whoop & Holler American Whisky, a single-year release aged 28 years, its oldest whisky release to date. The whisky was distilled and hand-bottled at George Dickel Distillery in Tullahoma, Tenn., according to Diageo, and has a notes of corn, tobacco, citrus, honey, spicy peppercorn, close, dark chocolate and peanut shell. At 84 proof, Whoop & Holler has a suggested retail price of $175 for a 750 ml bottle.
▪ O’Charley’s has rolled out a New South 50 menu with unlimited servings of chicken tenders on Tuesdays and all-you-can-eat catfish on Thursdays. O’Charley’s is introducing 25 new menu items with a focus on fresh cut salads and meats that are flown-in and have never been frozen. The menu will have plenty of old favorites including the slow-roasted prime rib soft rolls and Free Pie Wednesdays. There are three locations in Lexington: 2099 Harrodsburg Road, 2270 Nicholasville Road, and 2895 Richmond Road.
▪ In celebration of National Seafood Month in October, the non-profit Seafood Nutrition Partnership’s Lexington coalition is hosting and participating in a series of events throughout the community this fall on the health benefits of seafood. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., SNP will be at Community Day at Bluegrass Community & Technical College campus, 500 Newtown Pike; on Oct. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m., Total Grace Church’s Sisters of Worth conference at the DoubleTree hotel, 2601 Richmond Road; and on Oct. 15, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Palmers Fresh Grill, 161 Lexington Green Circle, with a cooking demo and appearance by retired NBA player Detlef Schrempf.
