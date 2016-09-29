Mirror Twin Brewing opening Friday; Country Boy hosts Autumn Bazaar

Mirror Twin Brewing, 725 National Avenue, is having a grand opening Friday, from noon to midnight, with festivities beginning at 4 p.m. The new brewery will have 10 of its own beers on tap, plus 10 other guest craft beers on tap, Rolling Oven Pizza cooking pies inside, live music and merchandise raffles. Call 618-406-3598 for more information.
▪ Country Boy Brewing, 436 Chair Avenue, will host its third annual Autumn Bazaar. From noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, you can shop for art, crafts, home goods, clothing and lots of other cool stuff from more than 40 vendors while enjoying Country Boy beers, coffee from Nate’s Coffee, doughnuts made fresh on site by North Lime Coffee & Donuts-Limestone, and Mexican favorites from Los Hermanos Locos. The Giant Robot Co. will be printing original Country Boy shirts on site and a cellograff (a temporary mural painted on cellophane) by a PRHBTN artist will be on display.
▪ Despite a fire at Boyd’s Orchard on Sept. 21, the popular spot for pumpkins, apple cider doughnuts (last year they sold 300,000) and fall school field trips is open for business at 1396 Pinckard Pike in Versailles. Call 859-873-3097 for more information. Owner Terry Boyd said the fire destroyed four tractors and hundreds of bales of hay but was not near the orchards or pumpkins. The only fall attraction affected was the giant pyramid of 160-plus square bales, which has been replaced by a hay maze. Boyd’s is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
▪ For October, Greentree Tea Room, 521 West Short Street, will have roasted red pepper soup; buttermilk scones with orange marmalade, Fayette cream and honey butter; broccoli and smoked gouda frittatas; egg salad cups; cucumber and olive nut tea sandwiches; pumpkin cookies, bourbon chocolate pot de crème and carrot cake, and autumn blend tea.
▪ J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar, 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, will have football game day specials all day Saturday and Sunday, including $10 buckets of domestic beer, $15 buckets of craft beer (excluding Kentucky Ale Bourbon Barrel), 75-cent jumbo smoked chicken wings, and two-for-one cocktails and wine. Call 859-533-9777 for more information.
▪ Rooster Brew, 609 Main Street in Paris, is partnering with Hartfield & Co. distillery, 108 East Fourth Street in Paris, to produce unique barrel-aged beers and beer-barrel bourbon. According to Rooster Brew owner Ralph Quillin, they will age some of their Secretariat Big Red in 5-gallon Hartfield & Co. bourbon barrels. Hartfield plans to then age more bourbon in the barrels after the beer. Releases are planned for the 2017 Secretariat Festival, with possible monthly small-batch quarterly Rooster releases.
▪ Jessamine Growers Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Main and Rice in Wilmore, will have seasonal vegetables, sweet potatoes, honey and eggs, cut flowers, perennials and trees.
▪ Chevy Chase Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 316 South Ashland Avenue, will have cut flowers, beer cheese, muffins, seasonal produce, meat and eggs.
▪ Bluegrass Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 3070 Lakecrest Circle and 1837 Plaudit Place, will have seasonal produce, honey, jams and jellies, baked goods, flowers, eggs and meat. Fall produce will include butternut squash, pumpkins, gourds, spaghetti and acorn squash, sweet potatoes, and red and white potatoes.
▪ Lexington Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Cheapside Park and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Southland Drive, will have seasonal produce, meats and eggs, bread and honey, plants and flowers.
