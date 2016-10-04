Buffalo Trace Distillery wants to give you a scare, then dinner and drinks

Ready to get spooked? Buffalo Trace Distillery, 113 Great Buffalo Trace in Frankfort, will host its annual Disturbia at the Distillery dinner on Oct. 28 and 29. This night of dinner, drams and drama starts at 6 p.m. with the popular Ghost Tour, followed by dinner and spirits pairing in the Elmer T. Lee Clubhouse from 7 to 9 p.m. During your dinner, solve Bluegrass Mystery Theatre’s whodunit. In between acts, enjoy a bourbon tasting. Costumes are encouraged, with prizes given. Tickets are $65 per person; for reservations, email events@buffalotrace.com or call 502-696-5930.
▪ District Sport & Tap, 1030 South Broadway, is open in the former Saddle Ridge location across from Sonic. The new bar and restaurant has 30 craft beers on tap and about 50 bourbons, along with a menu of appetizers, burgers and salads. With outdoor seating on the patio and a stage for live music on Friday and Saturday nights, District Sport & Tap is open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to owner David Kelley.
Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., with half-price wine and appetizers. Kelley said that there are plenty of TVs for watching football games and in the next few weeks District Sport & Tap plans to add lunch hours as well. Call 859-309-1788.
▪ Bourbon writer Fred Minnick will be at Joseph-Beth Booksellers, 161 Lexington Green Circle, signing his new book, “Bourbon: The Rise, Fall & Rebirth of An American Whiskey,” 7 p.m. Thursday.
▪ The 2016 Bourbon Social will kick off Oct. 5 at Cork & Barrel, 2263 Nicholasville Road, with a bourbon tasting with Tim Knittel on the influence of the barrel. You can try six whiskeys from Jim Beam, all with the same mashbill, followed by a tasting of the newly released Booker’s Bluegill Creek small-batch bourbon. The event, which begins at 5:30 p.m., is $30 per person; reserve a seat by calling 859-278-9463. For more Bourbon Social events, go to thebourbonsocial.com.
▪ If you like poetry and ethnic food, the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, 251 West Second Street, is hosting its fifth annual International Eating & Reading night from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 11. The event is free. The celebration of Central Kentucky’s diversity will feature poetry read by native speakers in several languages and a potluck dinner of international foods. Attendees are invited to bring an ethnic dish to share for the 6 p.m. dinner. In addition to featured readers, there will be an open microphone at 6:30 p.m., so if you have a poem you have written or would like to share (in any language), bring it. Featured readers, to be announced, begin at 7 p.m. Call 859-254-4175.
▪ The Northern Kentucky Wine Festival at MainStrasse Village on the Sixth Street Promenade, 406 West Sixth Street in Covington, will be 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15. The rain or shine event will feature Kentucky wineries serving samples. Admission of $15 includes a souvenir wine glass and four sample tickets. Additional sample tickets for $1 each or six for $5 or a ticket for a glass of wine for $5 can be purchased. Must be 21 or older to attend. Wines also may be purchased by the bottle or case. For more information, call 859-491-0458.
▪ Lexington’s High on Art & Coffee, 523 East High Street, got a mention in National Geographic’s Ultimate Southern Adventure: Kentucky. The artisanal coffee shop and art gallery serves coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert. For more information, call 859-396-4366.
▪ Alfalfa, 141 East Main Street, will celebrate Malaysian cuisine for International Night on Wednesday. From 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., you can get satay (skewered lemongrass- and garlic-marinated chicken served with peanut sauce), fish in banana leaf, tofu or chicken mie goreng (egg noodles stir-fried with cabbage, mung bean sprouts, carrot and mushroom in a sweet and spicy sauce topped with scallion, cucumber, crushed peanuts and fried shallots), popiah (fresh spring roll wrappers filled with fried tofu, green beans, jicama, carrot and lettuce), and mixed vegetable curry.
Alfalfa also has a new fall menu featuring Elmwood Stock Farm’s blue potato gnocchi with roasted spaghetti squash in sage butter topped with caramelized onion, crumbled walnuts and goat cheese; lemon pistachio corvina; and black bean arepas.
▪ Parlay Social, 249 West Short Street, will celebrate its fifth anniversary from Oct. 10-16 with special guests and giveaways. On Oct. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m., you can drink Angel’s Envy with the brand’s Whiskey Guardians; On Oct. 11, the Parlay Birthday Party will feature Patrón at 6 p.m.; on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. Wild Turkey’s Jimmy Russell will sample a flight including Kentucky Spirit, Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel, Wild Turkey Rare Breed and Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Rye; on Oct. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. you can meet Maker’s Mark’s Bill Samuels and at 7 p.m. there will be a Country Boy Tap Takeover; on Oct. 14, Peerless Distillery will launch their Lucky Moonshine and you can meet founders Carson and Corky Taylor. And on Oct. 15, starting at 5 p.m., you can enjoy a Jim Beam cocktail made tableside with Beth Burrows, Jim Beam brand ambassador. First 15 guests get a take-home bartender kit.
