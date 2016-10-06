Brasabana has UK game specials; UK’s First Friday breakfast forum returns

Brasabana, 841 Lane Allen Road, will feature happy-hour specials during University of Kentucky football and basketball games, including half-priced draft beer and $2 off special cocktails. Appetizers available include empanadas, pastry dough stuffed with beef, mushroom ceviche and chipotle aioli; shrimp ceviche, served with grilled vegetable and citrus ceviche sauce with avocado and plantain chips; and island chips, plantain, sweet potato and yucca chips with guacamole salsa.
▪ Oct. 7 is the first First Friday of the year for the UK College of Agriculture. The monthly event kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with a free breakfast at the UK Horticultural Research Farm, otherwise known as South Farm. After breakfast, there’s a free tour of the organic farm with UK agriculture professor Mark Williams and the UK South Farm team, who will demonstrate new methods of organic fruit and vegetable production. Contact Carol Spence at cspence@uky.edu.
▪ A new restaurant is coming to 1030 South Broadway in the spot formerly occupied by Han Cook In (and before that Thai Orchid). Owner Shan Tao apparently plans to open Ramen Ya there later this year to serve Japanese-style ramen. Stay tuned for details.
▪ The Kentucky Distillers’ Association announced that the 2017 Kentucky Bourbon Affair fantasy camp will be June 6 to 11, again centered in Louisville. The KDA has a three-year partnership with the Louisville Convention and Visitors Bureau that will keep the event there through 2019.
KDA president Eric Gregory said Whisky Live, an international celebration of the world’s finest whiskeys, will return as the KBA’s closing event. A limited number of priority-access Golden Tickets to the week of events will go on sale later this year. Single tickets will be available afterward. Whisky Live tickets can be bought separately.
▪ LexGo Eat will be on Food, News and Chews, WVLK 590, at 1 p.m. Saturday talking about local food and restaurant news. Tune in to hear me chat with Sylvia Lovely, chef Jeremy Ashby and Tony “Twitch” Longo.
▪ From 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 11, Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream, 1210 Manchester Street, will host Family Fire and Safety Day in partnership with the Lexington Fire Department for Fire Prevention Week. There are free scoops of ice cream for those who participate in the fire and safety activities.
▪ Nestlé Toll House Café and Red Mango, 867 South Broadway, is expected to open Oct. 13. The co-branded store will be the first Nestlé Toll House Café in Kentucky; it will serve cookies and cappuccino as well as Red Mango frozen yogurt, smoothies and juice. The restaurant is part of a busy food spot that includes Jersey Mike’s, Pie Five Pizza and Big Shake’s Hot Chicken. Call 859-333-0448.
▪ The Jessamine Growers Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Main and Rice in Wilmore, will have seasonal vegetables, sweet potatoes, honey and eggs, cut flowers, perennials and trees.
▪ The Chevy Chase Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 316 South Ashland Avenue, will have cut flowers, beer cheese, muffins, seasonal produce, meat and eggs.
▪ Bluegrass Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 3070 Lakecrest Circle and 1837 Plaudit Place, will have seasonal produce, honey, jams and jellies, baked goods, flowers, eggs and meat. Fall produce will include butternut squash, pumpkins, gourds, spaghetti and acorn squash, sweet potatoes, and red and white potatoes.
▪ Lexington Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Cheapside Park and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Southland Drive, will have seasonal produce, meats and eggs, bread and honey, plants and flowers.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
